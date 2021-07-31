Chartered Accountant granted UAE Golden Visa
Afridi has worked with the United Nations, Financial institutions, Regulators, top 10 professional firms, and various industry mover entities.
Noor Karim Afridi, a Chartered Accountant from England and Wales with over 18 years of diverse experience in Auditing and Business Advisory, is among the latest business professionals to have been granted the Golden Visa by the UAE.
Originally from Pakistan, Afridi has worked in five countries before settling down in Dubai to establish his Auditing and Business Advisory firm.
“I am humbled and honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. I would like to thank the UAE’s Prime Minister’s Office, Dubai Chamber and Pakistan Business Council for their recognition and recommendations,” Afridi said.
“I think the UAE Golden Visa by UAE leadership is an excellent initiate, and it once again proves that UAE is one the best destinations for business investment,” he added.
Afridi says he has worked with “the United Nations, Financial institutions, Regulators, top 10 professional firms, and various industry mover entities.”
“With the Expo 2020 around the corner, initiatives such as the Golden Visa would not only help in retaining but also attracting new investors, businesses, and field experts to the thriving and flourishing economy of the UAE,” Afridi said. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Dafza posts resilient performance despite...
Free zone marks a significant growth in sales revenue and the number... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions ...
The world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that... READ MORE
-
Local Business
World FZO gets new board member from Sharjah
Salim Omar Salim to officiate as board member of World Free Zones... READ MORE
-
Markets
Rates, results to dictate Indian rupee’s...
US Fed commentary had been dovish and risk supportive this would help ... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed announces boards of various...
The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Philippines-Dubai flights to stay...
The announcement from the country’s flag carriers came after... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Spike in Umrah bookings expected
Saudi Arabia has announced that fully vaccinated travellers can enter ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa