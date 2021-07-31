Chartered Accountant granted UAE Golden Visa

Afridi has worked with the United Nations, Financial institutions, Regulators, top 10 professional firms, and various industry mover entities.

Noor Karim Afridi, a Chartered Accountant from England and Wales with over 18 years of diverse experience in Auditing and Business Advisory, is among the latest business professionals to have been granted the Golden Visa by the UAE.

Originally from Pakistan, Afridi has worked in five countries before settling down in Dubai to establish his Auditing and Business Advisory firm.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. I would like to thank the UAE’s Prime Minister’s Office, Dubai Chamber and Pakistan Business Council for their recognition and recommendations,” Afridi said.

“I think the UAE Golden Visa by UAE leadership is an excellent initiate, and it once again proves that UAE is one the best destinations for business investment,” he added.

Afridi says he has worked with “the United Nations, Financial institutions, Regulators, top 10 professional firms, and various industry mover entities.”

“With the Expo 2020 around the corner, initiatives such as the Golden Visa would not only help in retaining but also attracting new investors, businesses, and field experts to the thriving and flourishing economy of the UAE,” Afridi said. — business@khaleejtimes.com