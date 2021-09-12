Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Chartered accountant granted Golden Visa

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 12, 2021
Saji George. — Supplied photo

The new Golden Visa holder is a licensed auditor by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and approved tax agent by the Federal Tax Authority.

The UAE Authorities have granted Dubai-based Chartered Accountant Saji George the Golden Visa.

For the last eighteen years, a resident of the UAE, George is the founder and managing partner of Saji George Yohannan (SGY) Chartered Accountants. His firm is specialises in auditing, accounting, taxation and corporate advisory services.

George is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“I am humbled and honoured for being granted the UAE Golden Visa. I am delighted that the UAE authorities recognize my profession, service and commitment,” George said

“The latest announcement of fifty new economic initiatives on the UAE’s 50th year of celebration is going to be the catalyst for bringing more investment and prosperity to this great nation. We are expanding our resources and skills to continue to service the business community and this nation in our professional and personal capacity,” George said.

The new Golden Visa holder is a licensed auditor by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy. He is also an approved Tax Agent by the Federal Tax Authority.

Before establishing his independent practice, George was the audit partner of one of the top 10 global firms in the UAE.

SGY Chartered Accountants is a full-time member of the SFAI International network. The network has a presence in over 80 countries. — business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20040604&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=306049991&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 