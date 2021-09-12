Chartered accountant granted Golden Visa

The new Golden Visa holder is a licensed auditor by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and approved tax agent by the Federal Tax Authority.

The UAE Authorities have granted Dubai-based Chartered Accountant Saji George the Golden Visa.

For the last eighteen years, a resident of the UAE, George is the founder and managing partner of Saji George Yohannan (SGY) Chartered Accountants. His firm is specialises in auditing, accounting, taxation and corporate advisory services.

George is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“I am humbled and honoured for being granted the UAE Golden Visa. I am delighted that the UAE authorities recognize my profession, service and commitment,” George said

“The latest announcement of fifty new economic initiatives on the UAE’s 50th year of celebration is going to be the catalyst for bringing more investment and prosperity to this great nation. We are expanding our resources and skills to continue to service the business community and this nation in our professional and personal capacity,” George said.

The new Golden Visa holder is a licensed auditor by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy. He is also an approved Tax Agent by the Federal Tax Authority.

Before establishing his independent practice, George was the audit partner of one of the top 10 global firms in the UAE.

SGY Chartered Accountants is a full-time member of the SFAI International network. The network has a presence in over 80 countries. — business@khaleejtimes.com