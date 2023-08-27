Changing the focus of how we lead

A paradigm shift is needed towards teaching ‘how’ leaders should lead

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 8:30 AM

The often-forgotten simple truth for any organisation is that no strategy can be achieved without your people. For that truth to happen your organisations talent also needs to be aligned with your strategy and engaged with its delivery and finally in a culture that enables people. Taking the above statement into account and adding into the mix, new generations and new work expectations and the volatile and uncertain world we now live in — the role of our organisations leaders has never been more crucial.

But let’s face it — we really don’t get this right as organisations. It’s no longer enough for leaders to simply learn about what to do its really how they should be doing it. How they guide their teams through challenges and opportunities plays a pivotal role in the overall success and cultural health of an organisation. Our leaders are the architects of our cultural destiny and we need to acknowledge and shape that more.

And here is my problem. Traditional leadership training has often centred around the ‘what’ – setting objectives, making decisions, and achieving goals. However, I am now suggesting a paradigm shift is needed towards teaching ‘how’ leaders should lead with a greater emphasis on the potential pitfalls of poor leadership. This change is essential for fostering a positive workplace culture and avoiding the toxic environments that poor leaders create themselves – yet blame others.

I think it is time for us to think beyond the ‘What’ – to the importance of the ‘How’

Leadership is not just about achieving results at the cost of sacrificing psychological safety and culture; it’s about inspiring, motivating, and nurturing a team to perform at their best. As the saying goes: “It’s not what you do, but how you do it.” The manner in which leaders interact with their teams can greatly impact employee morale, job satisfaction, and overall productivity. In today’s interconnected and diverse workplaces, leaders need to possess a keen understanding of interpersonal dynamics, communication styles, generational differences, and emotional, social and cultural intelligence. By shifting the focus from simply outlining tasks to curated and purposeful leadership styles, organisations can create an environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute their best and finally thrive.

We should also not forget the dark side of leadership. The traditional leadership narrative often neglects to address the potential negative outcomes of poor behaviours. A toxic workplace culture can result from leaders who lack empathy, are unable to manage conflicts, or exhibit favouritism. These environments can lead to high employee turnover, decreased performance, and mental health issues among staff. By incorporating lessons on the consequences of poor leadership, aspiring leaders can develop a heightened sense of responsibility for the well-being of their teams and the broader organisation. Acknowledging the negative outcomes of inadequate leadership is a crucial step towards fostering a culture of accountability and positive change.

Next on the list is ownership — its about walking the talk and helping our managers learn to be cultural curators. Our management teams play a pivotal role in shaping the culture of an organisation. Every decision they make, every interaction they have, contributes to the overall atmosphere of the workplace. Therefore, it’s imperative for leadership training to emphasise the connection between leadership actions and the broader cultural landscape. Managers should be educated on how their behaviours and decisions can either promote inclusivity, open communication, and collaboration or inadvertently create an environment of fear, distrust, and exclusion. By instilling a sense of ownership over the organisational culture, managers can contribute to the creation of a workspace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered.

A holistic approach to leadership training involves a combination of practices that align with the organisation’s values and goals, or intended interventions for intended outputs. I suggest rather than relying solely on isolated workshops or seminars, a bundled approach that includes ongoing coaching, mentorship, and peer feedback can provide a more comprehensive learning experience. This multifaceted approach helps aspiring leaders develop a deeper understanding of the ‘how’ of leadership and provides them with the tools to navigate complex scenarios effectively. By focusing on sustained interventions, organisations can ensure that leadership skills are continuously honed and adapted to meet the evolving needs of the workforce and industry.

The evolution of leadership training is essential for the continued success and well-being of organisations. While the ‘what’ of leadership remains important, the ‘how’ is equally vital in fostering a positive workplace culture and avoiding the potentially toxic outcomes of poor approaches. By being honest with ourselves about the potential negative outcomes of inadequate leadership and empowering managers to be cultural curators, organisations can cultivate an environment where employees thrive, contribute meaningfully, and feel valued.

Through renewed interventions that focus on intended outputs, leadership training can shape effective leaders who not only achieve results but do so in a manner that inspires and uplifts their teams.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, investing in a new approach to leadership training is an investment in the sustainable growth and success of the organisation and supports a competitive advantage through our people.

The writer is the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers . He is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a graduate of the Wharton CHRO programme. His work on organisational transformation has been showcased by the CIPD in their digital learning series and presented at the CIPD London Festival of Work. In 2023 he was listed in the top 50 most Influential HR leaders in the MENA by the Economic Times.