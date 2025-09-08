Changer and PayFlex forge strategic partnership to advance crypto infrastructure in the UAE

Changer.ae, a leading secure digital asset service provider licensed in ADGM, and PayFlex.ae, a pioneering crypto technology service provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a digital asset ecosystem. The MoU signing ceremony was hosted at the headquarters of Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a key ecosystem partner and the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank.

This strategic partnership aims to simplify and accelerate the adoption of crypto adoption across everyday use cases in the UAE and beyond—empowering businesses and consumers alike with secure, compliant, and frictionless settlement experiences.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone in advancing the UAE’s digital financial ecosystem,” said Wang Hao, CFA, Senior Executive Office of Changer.ae. “Our collaboration with PayFlex is a natural evolution of the UAE’s growing digital asset infrastructure, combining our secure custody and conversion services with PayFlex’s innovative point-of-sale crypto settlement technology. Together, we are creating a future where digital and traditional finance seamlessly coexist.”

This MoU builds on Changer’s strong foundation of regulated partners, including Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully digital bank and Changer’s foundational banking partner, which provides Central Bank-approved UAE dirham escrow services and regulatory support for compliant crypto-fiat conversions. It also leverages AE Coin, the country’s first fully regulated UAE dirham-backed stablecoin, supporting 1:1 dirham-pegged transactions and enabling greater financial inclusion.

Shadi Ahmad., Chairman of PayFlex, emphasized the broader vision: “This partnership is more than strategic — it is transformative. By merging Changer’s exchange capabilities with PayFlex’s merchant-ready solutions, and with the trust of Mbank, we are building the region’s most advanced crypto-to-fiat settlement gateway. Our goal is to make digital currencies usable in everyday life — from hotels, real estate, restaurants, and beyond.”

The value of this partnership is already being demonstrated across key sectors in the UAE.

Najet ben Kaddour, Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Wings Group LLC stated: “We are proud to use PayFlex’s cryptocurrency settlement technology. It provided us with a secure and compliant foundation to confidently accept digital assets. By eliminating volatility and fraud risks, we were able to attract high-value crypto spenders—resulting in a 15 per cent increase in revenue in just the first quarter. PayFlex has truly turned uncertainty into opportunity.”

Ihab Tannish, Chief Executive Officer of ITS Real Estate Brokerage LLC also commented about his experience with PayFlex stating: “With Payflex, we didn’t just integrate cryptocurrency technology—we unlocked an entirely new revenue stream. Their seamless settlement into local currency allowed us to safely tap into the spending power of the crypto economy. As a result, we saw a 17 per cent increase in average order value from crypto users and significantly expanded our market reach. It’s been a game changer for our business growth. We truly value the impact Payflex has made on our ecosystem and operations.”

The collaboration reflects the UAE’s forward-thinking approach to financial innovation, positioning the nation as a global hub for regulated digital assets.