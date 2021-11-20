Chamber leaders share expectations for 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

Taking place November 23rd-25th, 2021, 12WCC will be joined by over 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

The World Chambers Congress is the largest of its kind is co-organised by Dubai Chamber and the ICC-World Chambers Federation under the theme Generation Next: Chambers 4.0. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 3:17 PM

The World Chambers Congress in Dubai will showcase new innovative models, advanced technologies and best practices that chambers can adopt as they map out new strategies to enhance their competitiveness and preparedness in the post-Covid era and beyond.

These are expectations from chamber leaders who are gathering for the 12th edition of the congress, which takes place November 23-25, 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah. The high-level event, the largest of its kind is co-organised by Dubai Chamber and the ICC-World Chambers Federation under the theme Generation Next: Chambers 4.0, bringing together over 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

“12th ICC World Chambers Congress will showcase the role of open trade and investment in building back better, with particular focus on the potential of technology and data to transform business models to enable a brighter future for people and planet,” said John Denton, secretary-general of ICC, adding that the ICC leverages private-sector expertise and innovation to deliver practical solutions to interconnected challenges.

“The 12WCC in Dubai will be a congress like no other, as the first event of its kind to be held in the Covid-era. Prospects for collaboration at the event are expected to be focused around issues around sustainability, logistics, technology and entrepreneurship, with an eye on post-pandemic growth in the new normal. This congress is not just about knowledge sharing. It is designed to offer delegates tangible solutions and tools to help them self-evaluate and work smarter and address new challenges,” said Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chamber and Chair of ICC-World Chambers Federation.

Nicolás Uribe Rueda, president, Bogota Chamber of Commerce (Colombia) and WCF regional vice-chair for Latin America, said this edition of the congress will demonstrate how technology is shaping the global trading system and rethinking the way we do business, presenting itself as an opportunity for chambers to innovate in the face of new challenges.

“The congress will serve as a platform to promote the active role that Chambers of Commerce worldwide are playing in the economic recovery process of their respective regions,” he said.

Vincent Subilia, director-general of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce (CCIG), said: “As a renowned international business hub, Dubai has, by nature, the spirit that animates World Chambers Congresses. Also, the forward-thinking demonstrated by Dubai on issues such as diversification and sustainability will undoubtedly serve as a real-life illustration of the topics debated during the Congress. WCC being held as the same time as Expo Dubai certainly brings additional food for thought.”

Nola Watson, director of Australia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said there is a strong appetite for coming together now, especially after a period when many countries have had travel restrictions and lock downs.

“The congress will allow us to share information and debate important global policy issues. Chambers of Commerce members also look forward to sharing practical experiences in operational best practice and hearing new ideas that we can take home and implement,” said Watson, who added that the alignment of the WCF Congress with the World Trade Expo presents a huge opportunity to leverage the two events in one journey.

For his part, Richard Burge, chief executive at London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said he expects the upcoming Congress in Dubai to address the role of the global chamber family in our fast changing and uncertain world, and create a new purpose for ourselves in promoting free, fair, and truly sustainable trade, shared prosperity and the contribution of business to peace.

“Meetings of powerful global networks have to take place in global cities. It is essential that the standing and drive of the city reflects the purpose and ambition of the event. Dubai does just that,” added Burge.

Organised by the ICC and its World Chambers Federation, the World Chambers Congress is hosted every two years in a different part of the world. The congress is the only international forum for chamber leaders and business professionals to exchange insights, share best-practices, and develop extensive business networks. In 2018, Dubai secured the winning bid to host the 12th World Chambers Congress, which was presented by Dubai Chamber.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com