CFI secures Brazil Central Bank license, advancing Latin America expansion

The milestone marks the Group’s entry into one of Latin America’s most prominent financial markets

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CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, today announced that it has received regulatory authorisation from the Banco Central do Brasil to operate as a securities brokerage firm (Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários) in Brazil.

This milestone marks the Group’s entry into one of Latin America’s most prominent financial markets, reinforcing its strategy of expanding through regulated, locally established operations in key global markets. The new license enables CFI to function as a fully licensed, locally regulated brokerage firm, providing access to a diverse suite of instruments, including equities and fixed-income securities, in line with local requirements.

“Brazil represents an important pillar in our global expansion, and this step reflects our focus on building a strong, licensed, and locally grounded presence. The market has reached a level of maturity where clients are looking for more than access; they are looking for depth, transparency and a platform that can support more sophisticated trading needs,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “By securing this license, we are positioned to deliver localised products and a connected trading experience, all while upholding the highest regulatory and transparency standards. We are grateful to the Banco Central do Brasil for their support throughout this process and for their dedication to fostering a robust financial ecosystem that makes this growth possible.”

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and home to one of the most sophisticated capital markets in the region. With over 5 million active traders and investors on B3, the country’s main stock exchange, retail participation has grown steadily over the past five years, reflecting structural, long-term engagement rather than short-term cycles. Traders and investors now represent a meaningful share of daily trading activity, with volumes reaching billions of reais. The market is also evolving in terms of investor expectations, with growing demand for broader market access and more diversified opportunities across different asset classes.

CFI operates under multiple regulatory frameworks globally, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in the UAE, CySEC in Cyprus, Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) in Jordan, Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) in Bahrain and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan, among others. Now holding 15 regulatory licenses worldwide, the Group maintains a focus on governance and client protection across all operating jurisdictions. In Brazil, this will be supported by a locally licensed entity aligned with domestic market requirements.

Melhem added: “Our focus here will be on delivering institutional-grade execution and access to traders and investors, without the friction often associated with financial markets. This will be supported by a strong emphasis on education and content, including Portuguese-language research, market insights, and financial literacy initiatives tailored to the local audience.”

The Group also plans to build a dedicated local team and operating structure, including Brazilian leadership, client service, and market expertise, alongside partnerships with local fintechs and content platforms to better engage with domestic investors.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enter key markets across Latin America, through regulated structures and localised offerings. CFI’s approach in the region follows a deliberate path; prioritising trust, quality, and local integration before scaling further.