CFI Group strengthens board of directors with strategic appointments of global experts

This strategic expansion of the board reinforces the Group’s commitment to world-class governance, long-term value creation, and continued innovation across its global operations

The newly appointed board members bring a complementary mix of institutional market expertise, fintech innovation, and regulated brokerage leadership, further strengthening CFI’s long-term strategy and global growth agenda.

Federico Cirulli joins the Board with 20+ years of executive leadership in regulated brokerages and asset management across Europe. Former CEO of ActivTrades Ltd UK and Swissquote Ltd UK (formerly MIG Capital), and senior executive at CMC Markets UK Plc, he brings deep retail brokerage and capital markets expertise. Currently CEO of Atlantide Asset Management, Cirulli is recognized for driving digital transformation, global expansion, and sustainable growth, with strong experience in regulatory strategy and M&A.

David Haglund joins the board with over two decades of investment leadership and corporate governance experience across emerging markets. A former portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton and an award-winning investor, he has managed multi-billion-dollar mandates across public markets. Haglund also served on the Board of Aramex, a publicly listed global logistics company, contributing to governance, audit, risk oversight, and sustainability strategy. He brings institutional expertise in corporate governance, risk, and capital markets, with a proven record of guiding organisations through transformation and growth.

Prema Varadhan joins the board with over 25 years of global fintech and enterprise product leadership. As president of product and chief operating officer at Temenos, she has led large-scale cloud and digital transformation across financial institutions worldwide. Recognised among the Top 100 Women in Fintech, Varadhan brings deep expertise in product innovation, AI-enabled financial infrastructure, and scaling mission-critical platforms.

Commenting on the appointments, Hisham Mansour, chairman of the board at CFI Group, stated: “The right Board doesn’t just guide a company; it elevates it. These appointments mark an important step in CFI’s evolution, bringing exceptional depth across institutional markets, fintech innovation, and corporate governance. Federico, David, and Prema bring clarity of vision, depth of experience, and perspectives that will sharpen our strategic thinking and strengthen our ability to lead, innovate, and grow responsibly. We are proud to welcome them as we continue shaping CFI’s future with ambition, discipline, integrity, and purpose.”

These appointments represent more than expansion; they signal CFI Group’s ongoing commitment to embedding governance as a strategic enabler of growth. As the Group scales across regions, products, and capabilities, strengthening Board oversight ensures decisions are anchored in accountability, foresight, and regulatory excellence. With 25+ years of operational maturity, 14 international licenses, and an evolving global footprint, CFI Group is reinforcing governance as a cornerstone of sustainable innovation, ensuring that trust, structure, and long-term resilience drive its next phase of transformation.