CFI Financial Group reports record Q1 2026 performance, surpassing $2.3 trillion in trading volume

Client growth remained strong, with active clients increasing by 18% year-on-year and net deposits rising by 39% quarter-on-quarter

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CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, has started 2026 with its strongest quarter to date, recording trading volumes of $2.3 trillion. This represents an 11% increase compared to Q4 2025 and an 81% rise year-on-year, building on the momentum of a strong 2025, where total volumes reached $6.4 trillion.

Q1 performance overview

The quarter’s strong performance was supported by steady growth in client activity across markets and continued momentum in new client acquisition. Active clients increased by 18% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter, while new client acquisition rose by 27% compared to the previous quarter. Net deposits also saw strong momentum, increasing by 39% quarter-on-quarter.

Activity during Q1 2026 was well diversified across asset classes, led by metals, particularly gold and silver. This was followed by strong engagement in equity indices, major FX pairs, energies, particularly oil, and digital assets.

This is also reflected in the level of activity across the platform:

37.2 million+ trades executed, up 75% year-on-year and 22% quarter-on-quarter

866,483 funding transactions, up 48% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter

Over 90% of trading activity conducted via mobile platforms, highlighting the importance of mobile as a primary channel for client engagement.

“Crossing the $2.3 trillion mark so early in the year is a proud moment for our teams. The record volumes and the continued growth in client activity and funding reflect the strength of our platform and the trust our clients place in us,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “We remain committed to delivering trading solutions that are practical, reliable and built around our clients’ needs, while continuing to invest in and evolve our infrastructure to support long-term growth across global markets.”

Expanding global footprint and local focus

Alongside performance, CFI expanded internationally while remaining closely aligned with the specific needs of each market it operates in. During the quarter, the Group expanded its operations in Colombia, strengthening its position in Latin America.

In Egypt, the Group continues to prioritise a clear regulatory framework where governance and transparency remain the standard. The appointment of Amr Abdelbaky as CEO of CFI Egypt underscores this commitment, bringing in leadership with a strong understanding of the local market to deliver a more efficient and straightforward experience for clients.

Across its operations, CFI supports access to financial markets through robust infrastructure, practical tools and reliable service, backed by a growing international network that includes 14 regulated entities across multiple jurisdictions and over 30 offices worldwide, spanning operational and support locations. This scale positions the Group among the more extensively regulated and geographically diversified trading providers globally.

Recognition of brand excellence

CFI’s efforts were further recognised this quarter with a triple win at the 2026 Forex Sports Awards. The Group received Best Regional Sponsorship (Non-Football) for its Etihad Arena partnership, Best Brand Ambassador Sponsorship for its work with Lewis Hamilton and Maria Sharapova, and the Judges Award for Excellence, recognising CFI’s history of innovation in sports partnerships across the MENA region.

Earlier this year, CFI was also named ‘Most Transparent Broker’ at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026, held in February, with the award presented at the UF Awards in recognition of its approach to clarity and integrity in the trading industry.

Future outlook

CFI’s expansion across key markets reflects a measured approach to growth, building its international presence while staying closely aligned with local market dynamics. Looking ahead, CFI will continue investing in its technology and infrastructure while entering new markets with clear demand, with a focus on strengthening its core offering and enhancing the client experience across global markets.