CFI advances its operations in Egypt with Amr Abdelbaky appointed CEO of CFI Egypt

The move reinforces the Group’s focus on strengthening its local presence and advancing its offering in the Egyptian market

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CFI Financial Group, a globally recognised leader in online trading services, including access to local equity markets, has appointed Amr Abdelbaky as the new CEO of CFI Egypt for Brokerage and Securities and Bonds Trading (CFI Egypt). The move reinforces the Group’s focus on strengthening its local presence and advancing its offering in the Egyptian market.

CFI Egypt’s core mission is to provide domestic traders and investors with direct access to the local market. Through the platform, traders can access over 200 EGX-listed stocks, including major names like CIB, QNB ALAHLI, and Telecom Egypt, with some of the most competitive fees in the industry. The objective is to enable participation in the Egyptian economy through a transparent and efficient access to locally listed equities. CFI Egypt’s offering focuses on facilitating access to listed equities in the local market in line with applicable regulatory frameworks.

“Egypt is an important market for the Group, with solid fundamentals and growing investor participation,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “This appointment is about strengthening our presence on the ground and staying close to the market. Our focus is on delivering a clear and efficient experience for investors in Egypt.”

Amr Abdelbaky will lead the charge in refining the end-to-end client journey. Having grown within the Group, his appointment reflects CFI’s focus on developing talent from within. The focus is on strengthening local leadership and improving the client experience across key touchpoints.

Abdelbaky said: “I am pleased to take on this role at an important time for CFI Egypt. The focus will be on building a strong and trusted presence in the local market. Our priority will be to deliver a straightforward and dependable experience, supported by the right technology, competitive conditions, and a team that understands the market.”

Beyond its core offering, CFI Egypt continues to invest in initiatives that connect the brand with the local community, including its partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF), where CFI serves as the official online trading partner, supporting the development of basketball in Egypt through national teams, tournaments, and fan engagement.

CFI Egypt operates under the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), aligning with the Group’s global commitment to strict governance and client protection. With over 25 years of experience, the Group continues to operate with a focus on governance, transparency, and a strong local presence in Egypt, supported by a clear and well-established operating framework.