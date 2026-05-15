'Cepa 2.0 moment': Indian business community in UAE welcomes Modi's visit

The Indian business community in the UAE has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country on Friday, May 15, as a “Cepa 2.0 moment” as a "new strategic milestone" in the relationship between the two countries.

Modi arrived in the UAE earlier on Friday and was welcomed with a guard of honour and a warm hug from the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he stepped off the aircraft.

The visit came at a defining moment for one of the world's most dynamic bilateral relationships—one which has evolved into an alliance spanning energy, infrastructure, technology, and digital economy.

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Faizal Kottikolon, CEO of KEF Holdings, said the relationship has moved far beyond being merely transactional. "What began decades ago through trade, migration, and people-to-people ties has evolved into a partnership with strategic depth, institutional maturity, and a shared vision that extends far beyond economics," he said. He noted that many in the business community now see a "Cepa 2.0" moment ahead, in reference to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, adding that this moment focuses less on signing agreements and more on unlocking capabilities—particularly for emerging businesses.

'A proud moment for all Indians'

During a recent media interview, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman & Managing Director of LuLu Group, reflected on the strength of the bilateral relationship, particularly during recent challenges. "The relation between the UAE and India, under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister and President of the UAE, is very strong," he said, adding, “This is a proud moment for all Indians staying in the GCC."

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council Dubai and Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, said the visit powerfully reaffirms the deep strategic and economic partnership between both nations. "The Indian business community in the UAE deeply values this enduring relationship, which continues to create new opportunities for enterprise, collaboration, and shared prosperity across both nations," he said.

A five-decade bond

Sahitya Chaturvedi, Head of Internal Audit and CPR at Ajmal Perfumes, called the visit a "new strategic milestone" following Modi's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. He highlighted the announcement of $5 billion in UAE investments into India, alongside strategic cooperation in energy, infrastructure, defence, technology, logistics, and the digital economy.

"With bilateral trade already crossing $85 billion and the India-UAE Cepa significantly accelerating non-oil trade, the partnership is emerging as one of the most dynamic economic corridors globally," he said.

Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, said Modi's visit powerfully reaffirms the strength of the India-UAE partnership.

"For Al Maya Group, a proud part of this bilateral story for over five decades, these agreements inspire us to contribute even more meaningfully to this extraordinary relationship," he said.

With over four million Indians calling the UAE home, business leaders agree the partnership is no longer confined to bilateral engagement, but increasingly a platform for wider regional cooperation, particularly in Africa's growth corridors.