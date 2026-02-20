CEO of Fajar Realty Dubai receives top broker award 

Real estate trailblazer Kiran Khawaja took centre stage as she was awarded with the Outstanding Broker Award 2025 by BNW Development at the recently concluded award ceremony.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi presented this prestigious award to Khawaja, CEO of Fajar Realty, in the presence of other distinguished visionaries.

This award came just days after Kiran won the ‘Pinnacle of Excellence Award’ at the recently concluded Millionaire Lifestyle Awards, organised at the Ramee Dream Hotel.

She has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with ‘Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders from Pakistan 2023’ and the much-coveted ‘Being Her Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023’. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honours such as the ‘DAMAC Top Performing Agency’, ‘Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023’, and the ‘Emaar Token of Appreciation Award’. Additionally, they were given the Mena Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

Under the leadership of Kiran Khawaja, Fajar Realty has traversed a long way and has carved a niche in the world of real estate, not only in Dubai but overseas as well.

Accepting the award Kiran Khawaja, spoke at length about her journey in Dubai, which has spanned over almost two decades. “We started Fajar Realty in 2021 in Dubai. We owe our success to our ability to identify emerging trends and capitalize on them. I truly believe that Dubai is the place to be for the realtors like us who believed in the dream of leadership which has continued to inspire us.”