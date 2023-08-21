Central Bank's budget totalled Dh650 billion for H1 2023

The UAE Central Bank. — File photo

By WAM Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 7:41 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE’s public budget reached an all-time high of Dh650 billion by the end of June 2023, its latest fiscal report revealed.

The report for June 2023 showed that a monthly increment of 0.2 per cent led the public budget to rise to Dh649.42 billion at the end of June, compared to Dh648.12 billion in the previous month of May, an increase of Dh1.3 billion within one month.

On an annual basis, the central bank’s public budget surged by 32.15 per cent, equivalent to Dh158 billion, in contrast to some Dh491.4 billion in June 2022.

This momentum extended into the current year with a 17.5 per cent rise since the start of the year, compared to some Dh552.5 billion at the end of December 2022, an increment of Dh97 billion during the year’s first half.

The budget’s allocation delineated on the assets side, which saw Dh257.2 billion apportioned to cash and bank balances for June.

Additionally, investments held until maturity were earmarked at Dh211.32 billion, while deposits accounted for Dh135.34 billion.

Loans and advances received an allocation of Dh4.18 billion, and other assets were assigned Dh41.38 billion.

Conversely, on the liabilities and capital side, Dh284.78 billion was allocated for current and deposit accounts. Cash permits and Islamic deposit certificates were assigned some Dh205.72 billion.

Furthermore, Dh136.48 billion was apportioned for issued cash securities and coins, and capital and reserves received Dh12.73 billion, with other liabilities accounting for Dh9.71 billion.