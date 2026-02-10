CellSave Arabia qualified by Gilead and Kite to support advanced cell therapy for lymphoma patients

CellSave Arabia, the region’s first and largest private stem cell laboratory and a pioneer in regenerative medicine under CSG.BIO, has announced that it has been qualified by Gilead and Kite to provide specialised cell storage services to treatment centres across the UAE supporting lymphoma care.

The collaboration marks an important step in strengthening access to advanced cancer therapies in the country. By combining CellSave Arabia’s state-of-the-art biobanking capabilities with Gilead and Kite’s leadership in CAR T-cell therapy, the initiative is set to support a smoother, faster and more efficient treatment pathway for patients requiring advanced cellular therapies.

Kite, a Gilead company, is a global leader in cell therapy, working to expand access to innovative treatments for eligible patients. Since its acquisition by Gilead Sciences in 2017, Kite has accelerated the development of CAR T-cell therapies, including YESCARTA and TECARTUS, which have significantly transformed outcomes for certain types of lymphoma. To date, more than 32,000 patients have been treated with Kite’s CAR T-cell therapies at over 555 authorised treatment centres worldwide. In the UAE, the company currently has two approved CAR T-cell therapies across four indications and remains the only organisation globally dedicated exclusively to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of cell therapy.

Through this collaboration, CellSave Arabia will support the delivery of Gilead and Kite’s cell therapy products by providing secure and accredited handling and storage of cellular material, a critical step in the CAR T-cell treatment process. With internationally recognised accreditations including AABB, FDA and ISO 2038, the laboratory operates to the highest global standards for cell preservation, positioning it as a key partner in supporting advanced oncology care in the region.

Alia Abdel-Razeq, COO of CellSave Arabia, said the partnership reflects the company’s patient-first approach. “Our mission has always been to place patients at the centre of every innovation we pursue. Working alongside Gilead and Kite allows us to support lymphoma patients with the highest level of precision, safety and care, ensuring their cells are preserved to the highest standards.”

Eslam Khedr, Head of Oncology Regional Headquarters, Gilead and Kite Middle East, added: “CAR T therapy is a truly individualised treatment with the intent to cure patients with difficult-to-treat blood cancers. Meeting the needs of patients, families, caregivers and healthcare professionals depends on strong treatment delivery infrastructure. Kite has taken a unique approach to scaling cell therapy technology, combining capacity, speed and reliability with one of the world’s largest in-house manufacturing networks to rapidly deliver treatments to authorised centres.”

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to improving the treatment landscape for lymphoma patients in the UAE and across the region. It also reinforces the country’s growing role as a regional hub for next-generation therapeutics, biomedical innovation and high-impact scientific collaboration.

Together, CellSave Arabia, Gilead and Kite aim to help accelerate access to advanced cellular therapies, supporting better treatment outcomes and offering renewed hope to individuals facing difficult-to-treat blood cancers.