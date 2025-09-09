CE-Invests joins $50 million funding round for Flipspaces

CE-Invests, the strategic investments platform of Crescent Enterprises, on Tuesday announced its participation in the $50 million Series C funding round for Flipspaces, a leading tech-first interior design and build company for commercial spaces operating across India and the US.

This investment highlights a rising trend of UAE companies increasingly investing in overseas opportunities. The UAE is increasingly seen as a major global investor, with active investments in 90 countries across sectors like real estate, telecom, agriculture, oil & gas, and smart cities. According to data from Unctad, outward FDI flows from the UAE in 2024 reached $23.4 billion, a 4.8% increase from 2023. FDI stock abroad rose to $285.6 billion, up 8.9% from the previous year. UAE remains a top source of greenfield investments, with $71.9 billion worth of projects announced globally in 2024.

Flipspaces has experienced significant momentum since its incorporation in 2015. Its proprietary technology integrates AI-led design management, immersive VR walkthroughs, procurement, and turnkey execution, creating a full-stack solution that connects design innovation to supply chain efficiency. Having delivered more than 1,000 projects covering over 8 million square feet across its key markets, Flipspaces has built a strong reputation for efficiency, cost transparency, and timely execution in a sector often marked by fragmentation.

“At CE-Invests we look to build enduring partnerships with ambitious businesses that harness transformative global trends to reshape industries. Flipspaces’ ability to scale profitably across India and the USA, while deploying AI and VR to transform a traditional sector, exemplifies the kind of opportunity we are committed to backing. With the UAE as its launchpad for expansion into the wider MENA region, Flipspaces is uniquely positioned to bridge the Asia-UAE-USA innovation corridor. We are proud to support its journey to becoming a category-defining international leader,” commented Ghada Abdelkader, Senior Vice President of CE-Invests.

Through both direct investments and fund allocations, and typically deploying Dh75–200 million per transaction, CE-Invests targets significant minority stakes to support and accelerate growth through strategic guidance, robust governance, and its strong global network. CE-Invests ensures that investments are consistent with Crescent Enterprises’ ESG pillars and UN SDG commitments.

“This investment is not just a financial boost, it’s a strategic endorsement. Having the backing of CE-Invests reflects strong market confidence in our technology-led model that is transforming the customer experience in interior design and build. Our conviction lies in scaling with both speed and sustainability, driven by a replicable, tech-powered delivery approach that balances innovation with operational and financial discipline,” said Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO of Flipspaces.

This investment reflects the growing momentum behind capital-efficient, technology-driven ventures, and highlights how the Asia-UAE-USA nexus is becoming a dynamic corridor for technology and investment flows. As governments and private investors in these regions prioritize innovation and digital adoption, companies like Flipspaces are well positioned to scale responsibly and competitively on the world stage.