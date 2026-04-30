CBI posts Dh52.1 million pre‑tax profit in Q1 2026 on strong core banking growth

Commercial Bank International (CBI) has reported a pre‑tax net profit of Dh52.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period last year, as the bank continued to benefit from steady core banking performance and prudent risk management.

The results underscore CBI’s continued focus on strengthening its fundamentals amid improving regional economic conditions, with the bank maintaining a disciplined approach to growth while supporting its customer base across key segments.

Commenting on the results, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of CBI, said the strong quarterly performance reflects the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy and operational focus.

“Our Q1 2026 results demonstrate the resilience of CBI’s business model and our continued emphasis on sustainable, well‑managed growth,” Al Amri said. “The 14% year‑on‑year increase in pre‑tax profit highlights the progress we are making in enhancing efficiency and strengthening our core banking activities.”

CBI said the improvement in profitability was driven by stable operating income, controlled costs and a continued focus on asset quality, allowing the bank to deliver consistent results despite a competitive banking landscape.

The bank added that its balance sheet remained robust during the quarter, supported by prudent capital management and a disciplined approach to lending.

“We remain focused on preserving balance‑sheet strength while selectively supporting growth opportunities that align with our risk appetite,” Al Amri said. “This approach allows us to deliver value to our stakeholders while continuing to serve our customers effectively.”

During the first quarter, CBI continued to advance initiatives aimed at operational efficiency and customer-centric banking, in line with its broader transformation agenda. The bank said these efforts are helping it remain agile and responsive to evolving market conditions.

Looking ahead, CBI said it remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook for the remainder of the year, supported by easing inflationary pressures and solid economic activity in the UAE.

“As we move forward, we will continue to prioritise sustainable profitability, strong governance and disciplined execution,” Al Amri said. “Our focus remains on building long‑term value while navigating market conditions with caution and confidence.”