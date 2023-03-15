CBD strengthens management team with Emirati leadership

Khaled Al Hammadi to lead CBD's retail banking programme as general manager of Personal Banking Group; Sultan Al Mahmood to oversee all aspects of CBD Human Resources function

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:03 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team as part the bank's strategy to support emiratisation and contribute effectively to recruiting and retaining UAE nationals.

Khaled Al Hammadi has been promoted to general manager, Personal Banking Group, and Sultan Al Mahmood was appointed as the new chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Al Hammadi is a seasoned Emirati banking executive with over 20 years of experience in retail banking. He joined CBD in 2015 as head of Retail Sales and Distribution, having previously held several senior management roles with First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC Bank in the UAE, including head-ing the branch network.

Al Mahmood brings almost two decades of experience across prominent institutions, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Tourism Development and Investment Company (TDIC), Etihad Airways, and Al Hilal Bank. He has an impressive track record in leadership and people and organisational development.

"At CBD, our commitment to emiratisation continues to be our utmost priority in line with the vision set by the UAE Government to recruit, develop and retain qualified Emirati talents to assume leadership positions in the banking sector. These appointments come in line with the bank’s strategy of promoting and appointing competent UAE nationals who have recorded remarkable career achievements and leadership skills,” Humaid Mohammad Al Qutami, chairman of the Commercial Bank of Dubai, said.

Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer of CBD, said: "Under the guidance and support of our Board of Directors, we continue to recruit and retain Emirati talents to achieve an outstanding position in emiratisation."

He said the new appointments help ensure the bank has the right leadership team to respond to the changing economic environment and to efficiently support our sustainable growth.

"We are confident that Khaled and Sultan will enhance the bank's performance as a leading financial institution in the UAE and motivate other UAE nationals to work hard to develop their capabilities and fulfil their professional ambitions," he said.

CBD is committed to the recruitment, development, and promotion of Emirati talents. Currently, the bank runs various training programmes dedicated to supporting UAE nationals within the bank. This includes “Tumoo7” Programme, which is designed for fresh graduates and helps develop the potential and capabilities of UAE youth and prepare them for leadership positions within the bank through a series of practical training courses and job rotations to ensure that they have the necessary skills and expertise to fulfil their desired career progression.

