CBD ranked No. 1 bank in the UAE on Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2022

By Staff Report Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 5:08 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE, has been named the number one bank in the UAE on the Forbes list of World’s Best Banks 2022.

The Forbes fourth annual ‘World’s Best Banks’ report, published in conjunction with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 45,000 customers across 27 countries around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.

Banks were rated on general satisfaction as well as key metrics including trust, fees, digital services, and financial advice.

Dr Bernd van Linder, chief executive officer at Commercial Bank of Dubai, said this global recognition is an affirmation of the trust that our customers have placed in us to back their ambitions.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer at Commercial Bank of Dubai said: “We are delighted and honored to be ranked as the number one bank in UAE in the Forbes World’s Best Banks 2022 listing. This global recognition is an affirmation of the trust that our customers have placed in us to back their ambitions. It also proves the success of our customer centric strategy and the hard work and dedication of all our employees.”

He added: “Customer service lies at the heart of all of our initiatives. Awards such as this motivate us to keep enhancing our products and services and providing our customers with more innovative solutions.”

CBD has received several awards from various international institutions in recognition of the bank’s achievements including Best Local Bank in UAE and Best Innovation in Retail Banking at the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards. The bank was also named Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the Leaders in Fintech Awards and the Excellence in Innovation — Retail Banking award at the Finnovex Awards, and the Outstanding Innovation in Trade Finance Award at the Global Finance Innovators Awards.

