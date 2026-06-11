Cash, gold or property: Where are UAE residents holding their savings?

Workers in the UAE are overwhelmingly preparing for retirement, but only 24 per cent of those are actively contributing to a pension or long-term savings plan, according to a new report by BlackRock. Of those who are continuously saving, 49 per cent hold savings in cash, while 40 per cent invest in gold and 18 per cent in property.

Among UAE nationals, 67 per cent said they feel prepared for retirement, supported in part by public pension systems. That figure drops to 46 per cent among expatriates, who largely depend on end-of-service benefits, employer arrangements and personal savings accumulated across different countries.

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BlackRock said this concentration of household wealth in cash and non-income-generating assets limits both individual retirement outcomes and the ability to direct capital into long-term investments that support economic growth.

The asset management firm’s Read on Retirement: GCC 2026 study found that while workers across the UAE are actively saving and planning for the future, the absence of widespread structured retirement solutions is limiting their ability to build long-term financial security.

The findings also suggest that the UAE has a significant opportunity to strengthen retirement outcomes for residents while unlocking long-term capital to support economic growth.

50 per cent of the 1000 people surveyed said they expect personal savings and investments to be their primary source of retirement income, while only 6 per cent expect to rely on employer-sponsored workplace pension schemes. Around one-third expect to use end-of-service benefits.

Uncertain future

Despite generally positive views of their current financial situation, many respondents expressed concerns about the future. While 78 per cent said they feel positive about their financial wellbeing today, 59 per cent said financial worries prevent them from planning for the future, and 58 per cent fear outliving their savings.

The report also identified a lack of retirement knowledge as a key challenge. Only 13 per cent of expatriates and 21 per cent of nationals said they feel confident about understanding retirement options.

More than a third of respondents said they do not know where to find reliable retirement advice, while 32 per cent said they are unsure how much they should be saving. Others cited a lack of available options and difficulty understanding existing information.

Demand for stronger retirement plans

At the same time, the research pointed to strong demand for workplace retirement schemes. More than 90 per cent of both citizens and expatriates said defined contribution workplace savings plans are appealing, while a similar proportion said they would participate if such schemes were made available.

The report found that 92 per cent of respondents would save more if offered stronger incentives, while 77 per cent believe there are limited savings options currently available.

BlackRock said ongoing reforms, including workplace savings initiatives introduced in the Dubai International Financial Centre, provide a foundation for building a more comprehensive retirement system.

With 56 per cent of respondents planning to increase retirement savings in the future, the firm said policymakers, employers and financial institutions have an opportunity to direct that capital into professionally managed long-term investment vehicles that can support both retirement security and economic growth.

"The UAE workforce is engaged, motivated and already taking steps to prepare for the future. What we see in the data is a clear retirement knowledge gap, not an intention gap," said Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East Financial Advisory at BlackRock.

"People are doing the right things in principle, but they do not yet have access to the types of investment frameworks that can deliver sustainable retirement outcomes."