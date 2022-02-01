Casa Milano forays into kitchen and smart storage solutions

Azhar Sajan, director, Casa Milano. — Supplied photo

The kitchen showcase having its own dedicated spaces within the showrooms and designs comprise of modern, classic and contemporary styles.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 8:50 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 8:52 PM

Casa Milano, UAE’s premier luxury home solutions retailer, has now forayed into the kitchen segment with its bespoke designs and smart storage solutions.

Starting out as a luxury sanitaryware and tiles retailer in Dubai, Casa Milano has now expanded its product and service portfolio to offer complete home solutions encompassing design and decoration of indoor as well as outdoor spaces.

The brand, now showcases elegant & modular kitchen designs in collaboration with Arredo3, one of largest kitchen manufacturers in Italy. Each of them offered in 150 colors, customers can have a glance at several designs at the brand’s recently inaugurated Abu Dhabi showroom as well as its primer showroom in Dubai.

The kitchen showcase having its own dedicated spaces within the showrooms, its designs comprise of modern, classic and contemporary styles to masterfully blend with the design language of the properties and yet stand out in terms of its top-notch quality of the materials & meticulous craftsmanship.

Further spoiling customers for choices, the brand offers the modern styled material range in matte, gloss & high-gloss finishes while the contemporary styled materials have finishes comprising of high-resolution wooden finishes with laminates and veneers crafted from natural layers of tree bark and the classic styled material range offer a plethora of solid wood frames to choose from and vintage handles accentuate the look. With the finest Italian designs and high-quality German mechanisms, these units are sustainably manufactured in Italy after finalisation of the outlay and are paired with a ten-year warranty, promising durability and the best of form and function.

These bespoke designs and layouts, all of which combine elegance and design intelligence to set the latest trends, can be fully customised to match every taste, need, and budget by the brand’s specialised kitchen consultants once they have curiously noted customers’ every desire.

Azhar Sajan, director, Casa Milano said: “Both full scale kitchen renovations and modest kitchen redesigns have picked up pace in the last couple of years because people are spending more time at home and have made the kitchen the heart of their homes. Home owners and designers alike wish for more aesthetic touches to the kitchens designs through various aspects. Be it installation of giant islands, fancy kitchen sinks, smart utility racks or integrated sliding cutting boards, Kitchens by Casa Milano provides all of it and much more. Not only that, built-in appliances of all large brands such as Bosch, Elba, Foster, Franke, Barraza and the likes, integrate beautifully with our products.”

Casa Milano has once again raised the ceiling, this for smart kitchens by combining modernity, intelligence, and practicality, all while retaining the advantage of competitive pricing. — business@khaleejtimes.com