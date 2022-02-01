Casa Milano forays into kitchen and smart storage solutions

The directives and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the main catalyst for the authority to realise significant milestones in 2021
Business2 days ago
Casa Milano, UAE’s premier luxury home solutions retailer, has now forayed into the kitchen segment with its bespoke designs and smart storage solutions.
Starting out as a luxury sanitaryware and tiles retailer in Dubai, Casa Milano has now expanded its product and service portfolio to offer complete home solutions encompassing design and decoration of indoor as well as outdoor spaces.
The brand, now showcases elegant & modular kitchen designs in collaboration with Arredo3, one of largest kitchen manufacturers in Italy. Each of them offered in 150 colors, customers can have a glance at several designs at the brand’s recently inaugurated Abu Dhabi showroom as well as its primer showroom in Dubai.
The kitchen showcase having its own dedicated spaces within the showrooms, its designs comprise of modern, classic and contemporary styles to masterfully blend with the design language of the properties and yet stand out in terms of its top-notch quality of the materials & meticulous craftsmanship.
Further spoiling customers for choices, the brand offers the modern styled material range in matte, gloss & high-gloss finishes while the contemporary styled materials have finishes comprising of high-resolution wooden finishes with laminates and veneers crafted from natural layers of tree bark and the classic styled material range offer a plethora of solid wood frames to choose from and vintage handles accentuate the look. With the finest Italian designs and high-quality German mechanisms, these units are sustainably manufactured in Italy after finalisation of the outlay and are paired with a ten-year warranty, promising durability and the best of form and function.
These bespoke designs and layouts, all of which combine elegance and design intelligence to set the latest trends, can be fully customised to match every taste, need, and budget by the brand’s specialised kitchen consultants once they have curiously noted customers’ every desire.
Azhar Sajan, director, Casa Milano said: “Both full scale kitchen renovations and modest kitchen redesigns have picked up pace in the last couple of years because people are spending more time at home and have made the kitchen the heart of their homes. Home owners and designers alike wish for more aesthetic touches to the kitchens designs through various aspects. Be it installation of giant islands, fancy kitchen sinks, smart utility racks or integrated sliding cutting boards, Kitchens by Casa Milano provides all of it and much more. Not only that, built-in appliances of all large brands such as Bosch, Elba, Foster, Franke, Barraza and the likes, integrate beautifully with our products.”
Casa Milano has once again raised the ceiling, this for smart kitchens by combining modernity, intelligence, and practicality, all while retaining the advantage of competitive pricing. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The directives and vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the main catalyst for the authority to realise significant milestones in 2021
Business2 days ago
Economists believe that the US will likely raise rates four times in the near future. While Bank of America expects Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points seven times this year
Business2 days ago
The operation is part of the expansion project of the Al Layyah power plant to increase the production of electricity in the emirate.
Business2 days ago
The first sale to Kennedy Wilson comprised a portfolio of eight mid box industrial and logistics warehouses located in the established distribution markets of Doncaster, Leeds, Bilston, Glasgow and Motherwell, totalling 588,997sqft
Business2 days ago
Gateway Residences 2 includes spacious apartments, which combine modern urban design with the charming natural surroundings
Business2 days ago
FocusEconomics panelists forecast the UAE GDP to expand 4.5 per cent in 2022, which is up 0.1 percentage points from December 2021 forecast, and 3.7 per cent in 2023.
Business2 days ago
The World Bank expects the region’s public debt to rise from 46 per cent of its GDP in 2019 to 54 per cent by the end of 2021.
Business2 days ago
Failing to apply for VAT registration on timely basis, will lead to penalties of Dh10,000.
Business2 days ago