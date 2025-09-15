  • search in Khaleej Times
As Carrefour exits Bahrain, UAE's Majid Al Futtaim rolls out HyperMax

Employing 1,600 people in the Kingdom, the store is partnering with over 250 Bahraini farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to create more sustainable supply chains

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 4:35 PM

Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim on Monday announced the launch of its grocery retail brand HyperMax in Bahrain as Carrefour Bahrain ceased operations in the Gulf country.

Majid Al Futtaim Group owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 12 markets — including Bahrain — across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It is one of the largest family-owned businesses with interests in shopping malls, real estate, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Carrefour Bahrain, which was owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, revealed in a social media post that it ceased operations on September 14. Late last year, Carrefour also shut down its stores in Jordan, effective November 2024, and apologised for "any inconvenience the decision caused.”

In January, Carrefour Oman ceased operations and was replaced by Majid Al Futtaim's HyperMax. The brand, which is already operating in Oman and Jordan, features a chain of 6 stores across Bahrain.

“The launch of HyperMax marks a key step in our ongoing commitment to placing communities and customers at the centre of everything we do. By championing local sourcing, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that makes fresh, high-quality grocery products more accessible and affordable,” said Mohamad El Khatib, head of operations at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – HyperMax Bahrain.

Employing 1,600 people in Bahrain, HyperMax is partnering with over 250 Bahraini farmers, producers, suppliers, and SMEs to create more sustainable supply chains and strengthen local businesses.