Cargoes Flow to track intermodal shipments across sea, air and land

Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 5:58 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 6:00 PM

Cargoes Flow, visibility platform for tracking intermodal shipments across sea, air, and land by DP World is now available to the industry, said a press statement on Tuesday.

The newly launched platform is a one-stop-shop supply chain solution that provides end-to-end visibility for shipments irrespective of their shipping modes, carriers, and shipping lanes. The platform, which requires no setup to be used, features an intuitive, easy to use interface that allows users to gain insight into their supply chain and better manage productivity, planning, cost optimisation, and overall business performance.

Operating in the cloud, Cargoes Flow provides real-time intelligence on the status of active and completed shipments on a single, dedicated platform. The key features include business intelligence; multi-level dashboard; and partner collaboration.

Mike Bhaskaran, chief operating officer, Logistics and Technology, DP World, said: “Today’s end-to-end supply chain can be enormously complex, comprising numerous stakeholders, endpoints, and legacy siloed environments. We see CARGOES Flow as a direct challenge to that status quo, helping our customers consolidate their supply chain operations to ensure their logistics can freely operate with accuracy, efficiency, and interoperability without hindrance.”

DP World will continue to invest in new technologies and solutions such as Cargoes Flow, to make logistics more intelligent and efficient for the global supply chain community, so businesses can seamlessly operate and scale faster.

Pradeep Desai, chief technology officer, Group Technology, DP World, said: “Predictive and real-time visibility are key drivers for better customer experience and operational efficiency in the supply chain. Cargoes Flow provides visibility to shippers and service providers over their intermodal shipments by intelligently aggregating and analysing data from various sources, providing a unique experience that is unparalleled in today’s market.” — business@khaleejtimes.com