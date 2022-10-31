Careem, Washmen introduce on-demand laundry services

The move began to be implemented as of Saturday October 29, 2022, covering all mosques in the UAE, provided that the refund applications are submitted within time limits based on the completion date of the mosque’s construction
Careem on Monday announced a partnership with an on-demand laundry service Washmen to expand the daily and essential services available to customers in the UAE.
In a statement, the region’s leading multi-service app said customers can now use the Careem app to access a range of laundry, dry cleaning, and shoe care services using their pre-saved payment and identity details.
In addition to laundry, Careem has partnered with local startups to offer services including home PCR testing and cleaning with JustLife, car rentals with Swapp, and access to UAE events with Tikety.
“We’re excited to partner with Washmen, a startup that has disrupted the traditional laundry model through an obsessive focus on customer experience. Careem’s purpose is to simplify and improve lives and one of the ways we are delivering on this is to partner with some of the region’s most innovative startups to make even more essential services available for our customers, with the convenience of using the payment and identity details already saved on the Careem app,” Ali Sinai, senior director of partnerships at Careem, said.
Rami Shaar, CEO of Washmen said: “Our partnership with Careem further builds on Washmen’s trusted proposition of value-driven convenience. As the #1 Innovative Laundry in the world at this year’s global CINET awards, we are excited to extend our offering to consumers that are part of the Careem ecosystem. As one of the most comprehensive apps in the region, we think Careem is an excellent integration for Washmen and look forward to this partnership being mutually beneficial.”
Founded in 2015, Washmen has become the UAE’s leading app-based laundry service by delivering a contactless and seamless experience through multiple verticals, including wash and fold, clean and press, homecare and shoecare. Washmen provides customers with same-day pickup and delivery in 24-48 hours, using QR coding to track every item in its facility.
The Careem app provides a platform for digital businesses to scale their services and expand their reach by tapping into the Careem brand, infrastructure, and network.
Careem offers more than a dozen services for customers in the UAE, including ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility, and payments.
