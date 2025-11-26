Capital Club Dubai celebrates 17 years with a vision of 2050

Capital Club Dubai, the region’s only private business club in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marked its 17th anniversary with a celebration themed “Futuristic Elegance: A Night In 2050.” The event paid tribute to the Club’s legacy of innovation while spotlighting its continued evolution as a hub shaping the region’s business landscape.

Since opening its doors in 2008, Capital Club Dubai has grown into a dynamic meeting ground for influential leaders across business, government, and civil society. More than just a venue, it has become a catalyst for collaboration, where high-level engagement and strategic dialogue inspire innovation, unlock partnerships, and fuel growth across industries.

Its diverse calendar of forums, policy roundtables, and networking events has positioned the Club as a space where ideas are exchanged and transformed into meaningful outcomes, strengthening the wider business community.

Executive Chairman Hussain Sultan Mahyoub Al Junaidy described the Club as “a home away from home,” emphasising the sense of belonging and camaraderie it fosters. General Manager Mohamed Karmaoui echoed this sentiment, calling it a “fourth place” for leaders and thinkers to engage in transformative conversations beyond conventional settings.

The anniversary also highlighted the support of its forward-thinking partners: dnata Travel as Platinum Sponsor, and Viser Haut Homes and GRANITE as Gold Sponsors.