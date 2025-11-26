  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:22 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Capital Club Dubai celebrates 17 years with a vision of 2050

Since opening its doors in 2008, Capital Club Dubai has grown into a dynamic meeting ground for influential leaders across business, government, and civil society

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 1:04 PM

Top Stories

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

UAE announces new rules for fostering children: Resident expats can now apply

UAE announces new rules for fostering children: Resident expats can now apply

Dubai: Hatta Winter 2025 unveils sky dining, cinema dome and six new festivals

Dubai: Hatta Winter 2025 unveils sky dining, cinema dome and six new festivals

Capital Club Dubai, the region’s only private business club in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marked its 17th anniversary with a celebration themed “Futuristic Elegance: A Night In 2050.” The event paid tribute to the Club’s legacy of innovation while spotlighting its continued evolution as a hub shaping the region’s business landscape.

Since opening its doors in 2008, Capital Club Dubai has grown into a dynamic meeting ground for influential leaders across business, government, and civil society. More than just a venue, it has become a catalyst for collaboration, where high-level engagement and strategic dialogue inspire innovation, unlock partnerships, and fuel growth across industries.

Recommended For You

Dubai’s Harmonious Model: Tourism That Builds for Tomorrow

Dubai’s Harmonious Model: Tourism That Builds for Tomorrow

BBC is not 'institutionally biased', says author of critical memo

BBC is not 'institutionally biased', says author of critical memo

Women chair 15.8% of board positions in 73 listed financial companies in the UAE

Women chair 15.8% of board positions in 73 listed financial companies in the UAE

470 new residents, only 150 homes a day: Dubai's population outpaces supply

470 new residents, only 150 homes a day: Dubai's population outpaces supply

Parth Garg: Building trust and a new financial lifeline for global Indians

Parth Garg: Building trust and a new financial lifeline for global Indians

 

Its diverse calendar of forums, policy roundtables, and networking events has positioned the Club as a space where ideas are exchanged and transformed into meaningful outcomes, strengthening the wider business community.

Executive Chairman Hussain Sultan Mahyoub Al Junaidy described the Club as “a home away from home,” emphasising the sense of belonging and camaraderie it fosters. General Manager Mohamed Karmaoui echoed this sentiment, calling it a “fourth place” for leaders and thinkers to engage in transformative conversations beyond conventional settings.

The anniversary also highlighted the support of its forward-thinking partners: dnata Travel as Platinum Sponsor, and Viser Haut Homes and GRANITE as Gold Sponsors.