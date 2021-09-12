Capillary Technologies acquires Persuade

Capillary to deliver hyper-personalised customer loyalty and engagement experiences in an increasingly online world

Singapore-headquartered Capillary Technologies's acquisition of Minneapolis-based customer experience (CX) company, Persuade marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally.

“Persuade’s founders, John Tschida and Bill Jansen, bring a deep understanding of customer loyalty with many decades of combined experience in the loyalty management space. They have crystalised their knowledge by building four highly successful loyalty companies including Persuade. Their team of seasoned professionals have built a world class portfolio of prestigious customers. Together, Persuade and Capillary strive for excellence in the global loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.

Capillary’s enterprise-ready AI-powered SaaS platform drives consistent business growth and establishes enduring brand relationships with 500M+ customers across multiple industries including apparel & fashion, luxury & lifestyle, food & beverage, supermarkets, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods and durables. Capillary works with 10 Global Fortune 500 companies like GSK, HP to name a few.

Capillary’s acquisition of Persuade, a brand with over thirty years of expertise, further extends Capillary’s presence in North America and strengthens its position as the global customer loyalty and engagement leader. Persuade’s expertise in digital capabilities and its advanced loyalty platform will complement Capillary’s capabilities to raise the bar of customer loyalty programs and deliver solutions for new verticals like airlines, automotive, and healthcare benefiting customers across the globe.

Persuade is a highly profitable company serving several Fortune 500 brands and having grown 300 per cent in CY2020 and already surpassing its CY2020 revenues during the first six months of CY2021.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join a global industry leader like Capillary,” said John Tschida, Founder and Managing Partner of Persuade. “Our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty will expand our combined market reach and sharpen our joint technical capabilities, delivering impactful and always-engaging solutions to customers.”

Post-pandemic, companies worldwide are busy reinventing loyalty strategies and this especially involves adapting to the meteoric growth in digital and online customers sparked by rolling lockdowns and less accessible brick-and-mortar business. To meet this need for change and adaptation, the Persuade acquisition enables Capillary to turbocharge curated actionable insights across the customer’s entire journey for both in-store and also online experiences.

Amidst ever-changing consumer expectations, Capillary strives to ensure that customers worldwide remain loyal to their chosen brands by intelligently rewarding them for desired behaviours through hyper-personalised loyalty and engagement experiences.

