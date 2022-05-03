Caparo Middle East targets $100 million revenue in 5 years

Caparo Middle East was established in 2005 as a regional distributor of industrial and electrical products from its premises in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, with warehouses and offices spanning across 70,000 sq. ft.

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 11:46 PM

After over 15 years of distributing industrial and electrical products from its base in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Caparo Middle East – a unit of the UK-based Caparo established in 1968 by India-born industrialist Swraj Paul – has diversified into manufacturing through a joint venture with a Sharjah-based company.

Anjli Paul, the Dubai-based family member who oversees Caparo Middle East, told Khaleej Times during a visit to London that its manufacturing activities will help the company grow revenues to $100 million in the next five years. The company’s products have been supplied to all major projects in the region, including Burj Khalifa, Yas Island, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

Paul said: “Under our strategy for growth in this region and aligned with UAE’s vision for making the country a manufacturing hub, Caparo Middle East has recently ventured into manufacturing with a complete range of Rexton Brand PVC conduits and fittings under a joint venture initiative with Kingston Holdings, Sharjah.”

“Business plans are to target sales revenue of over $20 million for the fiscal year 2022, and we aim to achieve $40 million sales revenues in the coming fiscal year 2023. Having an established distribution network in UAE and GCC, able technical and sales team will facilitate in reaching our goals. We would hope to reach $100 million in the next five years.”

The growth of the business, she said, is made possible because of the ease of doing business in the UAE.

“The UAE going digital has enhanced local manufacturing, imports, exports, licensing, and ensuring proper safety and security standards of our workforce and business partners. Government clearances move very swiftly, encouraging expansion and new investments,” she added.

Its products include cable management systems (steel rigid GI & flexible conduits and accessories sold under the Caparo brand); a wide range of cable connectors (brass glands, lugs, cleats etc., sold under the Simplex Cables UK Ltd brand); and lithium batteries sold under the Caparo Power brand, used in lifting and cleaning equipment, UPS, telecom towers and battery chargers.

Paul said Caparo’s philosophy is to create and develop sustainable businesses, paving the way for continued growth for the company, its staff and associates. Testament to this is Caparo’s long serving staff, loyal distributors and customers and an extensive network of dependable suppliers, she added.

Caparo operates internationally, in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of steel and niche engineering products to customers spread across USA, Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. — business@khaleejtimes.com