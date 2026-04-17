Canada's next-generation entrepreneur immigration programme - Exclusive early access opportunity

Kadri Law launches a limited-access onboarding initiative to help entrepreneurs secure early positioning ahead of Canada’s new business immigration framework

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is preparing to launch a new pilot program for immigrant entrepreneurs, expected to significantly reshape Canada’s business immigration landscape. This reflects Canada’s continued commitment to becoming a leading global destination for innovative entrepreneurs.

The previous Start-Up Visa (SUV) programme was closed by the government last year as part of a broader strategic reset. Canada is now preparing to introduce a more targeted and competitive framework designed to attract entrepreneurs with high-impact, scalable business concepts. This next generation of the SUV program anticipated to launch soon is expected to feature strict intake limits, meaning applications may close quickly once capacity is reached.

Entrepreneur Onboarding Programme (EOP)

In anticipation of the new SUV programme, Kadri Law is launching an exclusive Entrepreneur Onboarding Programme (EOP) - a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to position a select group of entrepreneurs for immediate application submission once the program officially opens.

Through the EOP, Kadri Law will select:

The top 25 most qualified entrepreneurs, who will be granted guaranteed admission upon meeting the firm’s selection criteria.

Up to 10 additional entrepreneurs who meet the criteria, for waitlist positioning.

Kadri Law – Experts in Canadian Business Immigration

Kadri Law is recognised as an innovative leader in Canadian business immigration. Through ongoing engagement in public consultations and collaboration with key stakeholders, the firm remains at the forefront of immigration policy developments.

EOP participants undergo a structured preparation process to ensure their applications are fully vetted. Kadri Law’s team of business and immigration lawyers prepares comprehensive, programme-compliant submission packages, ready for immediate filing when the programme launches, maximising the likelihood of securing a place before quota limits are reached.

Working with the Government of Canada to Shape the Future of Entrepreneur Immigration

Kadri Law actively supports initiatives aligned with Canada’s vision to build one of the world’s most dynamic immigrant entrepreneur programmes. The firm designs strategies to help clients structure their proposed investments in new Canadian startups, aligning business objectives with evolving immigration pathways to support both short- and long-term success.

Canada is Looking for the Next Generation of Innovative Entrepreneurs

As Canada transitions toward a more competitive immigration framework, early preparation and strategic positioning will be critical. The new SUV program is poised to be transformational, offering significant opportunities within Canada’s innovation-driven economy.

Kadri Law ensures clients navigate this opportunity with clarity, precision, and confidence. The choice of legal partner will play a decisive role in successfully navigating this evolving landscape.

EOP applications are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis until capacity is reached.

To begin the evaluation process, please contact one of our Business Immigration lawyers:

TEL: (+) 1.519.258.8188

Email: info@kadrilaw.com