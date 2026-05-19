Can NRIs carry gold coins, bars duty-free from UAE after India hikes import duty?

Tourists and Indian residents from the UAE are allowed to carry gold coins and bars, but this is subject to declaration and customs duty as per Indian regulations, gold jewellers in Dubai said.

The clarification came after India hiked gold import duty from six per cent to 15 per cent, prompting a surge in demand for gold jewellery in Dubai due to a further price gap between the UAE and India.

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“Yes, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Indian travellers are permitted to bring gold into India from the UAE, subject to prevailing Indian customs regulations and applicable duties. Gold coins and bars can also be carried into India, subject to declaration requirements and payment of applicable customs duty as per Indian regulations,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers.

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, also confirmed that NRIs and Indian nationals are allowed to carry gold coins and bars, but they are not covered under the duty-free jewellery allowance and must be declared at Indian Customs.

As of Monday evening, the 24K gold price in Dubai was trading at Dh547.25 per gram, compared to Rs15,600 (Dh595) in India.

As per the latest Indian Customs Baggage Rules 2026, passengers who have stayed abroad for more than one year can bring gold jewellery duty-free up to 20 grams for male passengers with a value cap of Rs50,000 (Dh1,908), and up to 40 grams for female passengers with a value cap of Rs100,000 (Dh3,815). Any quantity beyond this attracts customs duty under the revised import duty structure.

According to World Gold Council’s first-quarter 2026 data, demand for gold coins and bars in the UAE increased sharply, rising 27 per cent year-on-year to 4.0 tonnes, compared to 3.1 tonnes during the same period last year. The demand was driven by resident and tourist buying, attracted by expectations of the rally continuing.

The Council’s data showed that Indian bar and coin demand and local gold ETFs started 2026 on a strong footing. The shift into investment is likely to continue in 2026 on the back of price momentum, geopolitical risk and relatively less attractive investment alternatives.

However, gold jewellery demand in India fell 19 per cent from 81.6 tonnes in Q1 2025 to 66.1 tonnes in Q1 this year.

The Council added that many potential jewellery buyers may have switched to gold bars or coins as they carry lower premiums than jewellery.