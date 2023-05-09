Can NRI victims of domestic violence claim redressal in India?

Legal expert elucidates the conditions under which this is possible

By N.R.I. Problems/H. P. Ranina Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 4:25 PM

Question: My sister who is settled abroad has been facing issues of domestic violence. She has therefore returned to India. Is it possible for her to seek compensation from her husband, who is settled in Europe, by approaching a Court of law in India?

ANSWER: In India there is a law, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Recently, an issue arose where an Indian woman sought relief under this act and claimed compensation from her husband, who was based in Germany. Upon returning to India, she filed a case under the above act. Her husband resisted, contending that the Indian court cannot entertain domestic violence complaints in respect of incidents which had taken place in Germany. The Bombay High Court has dismissed this contention of the husband and taken the view that domestic violence incidents which have occurred on foreign soil can be taken cognisance of by invoking section 27(1)(a) and (b) of the Act. According to the court, this law is a socially beneficial legislation and under the aforesaid provision a court of magistrate of first class or a metropolitan magistrate has the power to entertain the application of a wife who is subjected to domestic violence. The court further stated that the provisions of the law are applicable irrespective of the country where the cause of action has arisen, namely, where the domestic violence has actually taken place.

Question: The number of gig workers has been increasing by leaps and bounds in India and other neighbouring countries. However, no social security is available to them and many of them fend for themselves, especially when they are disabled due to accidents. Is the Indian Government taking any steps?

ANSWER: The absence of social security benefits for gig workers is not just an India specific issue. In 2021, the International Labour Organisation had noted in a report that almost 60 per cent of workers on web-based platforms did not have any social security. Gig workers in India account for 1.3 per cent of the active labour force. The Labour Ministry is therefore in discussions with web-based platforms urging them to provide social security benefits like personal accident insurance, medical insurance and life insurance. The code on social security requires life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old age pension, and crèche facilities to be provided for gig workers. In some countries like France, Ireland, Finland, USA and others, web-based platforms are required to provide accident insurance, work injury and death benefits to such workers.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India. — KT file

Question: My family concern in India is in litigation with some banks in respect of repayment of loans taken by the firm which wishes to come to a settlement expeditiously. However, the legal cases have been pending in the debt recovery tribunal for a long time. Is there any alternate method for settling the issue which my firm is very keen to do?

ANSWER: This problem has been faced by several business firms. There are currently more than 200,000 cases pending with debt recovery tribunals. The Finance Ministry and the Law Ministry are in discussion to bring down the pendency of cases. One of the suggestions which is being actively considered is to use an alternate dispute resolution mechanism, like a lok adalat, without taking away the rights of the parties to continue with proceedings before the DRT. The proposal is to have a scheme which will apply to cases where the amount in dispute is less than Rs5 million and the debtors and bankers are ready to go for a settlement. There are many businesses which have defaulted on repayment of loans due to genuine reasons and are eager to resolve the dispute with banks. A lok adalat method of settling the dispute would ensure that banks recover their dues and the debtor gets back the assets which have been attached by banks under the securitisation law.

