Can Gulf family businesses navigate the $1 trillion generational shift?

The writer is Associate Professor, McDonough School of Business, Dubai Executive MBA Programme

The Gulf is approaching one of the most significant wealth transitions in its modern history. An estimated $1 trillion in assets is projected to transfer across generations in the GCC by 2030. At the same time, global data tells us that only 30 per cent of family businesses continue into the second generation, 12 per cent into the third, and just 3 per cent into the fourth and beyond.

For UAE-based family enterprises, this convergence of scale and timing places succession firmly at the center of long-term strategy.

From informal authority to institutional governance

Across the UAE, family enterprises are increasingly formalising governance structures that were once managed through trust and shared understanding. Federal Law No. 37 of 2022 has created a legal framework for family businesses to clarify ownership and governance arrangements. The Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Dubai International Financial Centre continue to provide platforms for structuring family offices and holding entities. Family constitutions are being drafted, boards formalised, and succession plans documented.

Yet documentation alone does not determine durability. Globally, fewer than one in three family businesses report having a robust and communicated succession plan, even though most intend to retain family ownership. The more important question is whether governance mechanisms genuinely enable leadership transfer and long-term strategic direction.

The leadership dimension of succession

Many next-generation leaders in the region are highly educated, internationally exposed, and strategically capable. Research on CEO succession suggests that successful transitions depend as much on the clarity of authority transfer as on the readiness of the incoming generation. In many documented cases of family enterprise instability, leadership authority had not been fully redistributed before an unexpected transition occurred.

In the GCC, this dynamic intersects with a longstanding tradition of relationship-based authority. Personal trust and accumulated networks have been genuine strengths for Gulf merchant families. As enterprises expand into Europe, Asia, and Africa, institutional credibility increasingly complements those relational foundations. The family name travels globally, but international partners and capital markets also assess formal governance structures.

Enterprises that combine strong cultural foundations with clearly defined institutional mechanisms tend to navigate expansion more effectively.

Compliance and risk as strategic capacity

Embedding compliance, risk management, and trade strategy frameworks early in a company’s development serves both protective and strategic purposes. As family enterprises expand across borders through acquisitions and partnerships, they encounter increasingly complex regulatory environments, including beneficial ownership disclosure, sanctions compliance, ESG reporting, and emerging oversight of digital technologies.

For family-controlled enterprises, reputation is closely tied to continuity. Governance maturity therefore supports both risk management and strategic flexibility.

Families that build regulatory literacy into their governance structures are better positioned to anticipate policy developments and structure transactions with foresight. Across the UAE and wider GCC, enterprises aligning with national transparency initiatives and preparing for international capital engagement are investing early in oversight capability.

The reinvention of the family office

This evolution is also visible in family offices. Across the Middle East, many are moving beyond capital preservation toward active investment in technology, clean energy, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. The shift is less about asset allocation and more about governance design.

Higher-growth investment strategies require clarity around authority, defined mandates, and disciplined performance oversight. When decision rights are clearly articulated and expertise is embedded, strategy is more likely to translate into execution.

Encouragingly, leading family offices are involving next-generation members directly in investment decisions with meaningful responsibility. This includes a growing number of women assuming visible governance roles and drawing on the full talent pool of the family, which strengthens both performance and cohesion. When aligned with national development priorities, active investment becomes a continuation of long-term stewardship.

Education and institutional readiness

Structured education programmes play an important role by providing governance frameworks, peer networks, and shared language around ownership and management dynamics. However, education does not replace institutional preparation. Executive programs do not determine who controls succession timing or how accountability is structured.

Preparation must be matched with governance maturity.

Successful transitions across the Gulf share common characteristics. Boards are strengthened before transitions occur. Governance mechanisms operate in practice rather than on paper. Family councils provide structured communication across branches and generations. Incoming leaders often gain meaningful external experience before returning. Most importantly, authority is transferred deliberately and progressively.

Legacy as deliberate transfer

For current leaders, the priority is not only preparing successors, but designing the conditions under which they can lead. Independent boards capable of constructive challenge, clear decision rights, and early involvement of the next generation in consequential decisions all contribute to continuity.

As the region approaches this historic wealth shift, the enterprises that thrive beyond 2035 are likely to be those where governance is embedded, authority is genuinely shared, and succession is approached as long-term institutional development.

Legacy, in the end, is sustained not only by what is built, but by how carefully it is transferred.