Cambridge Health Group has secured financing facilities of up to Dh450 million from Emirates Islamic to support its expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK, as the healthcare provider targets more than 1,500 beds worldwide over the medium term.

The seven-year Shariah-compliant financing will provide additional funding flexibility for the group's growth plans. Cambridge Health Group is owned by Amanat Holdings and expanded from around 260 beds in 2021 to more than 1,000 beds today.

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The group said it has deployed and committed more than Dh1 billion towards expanding its operations, including developing new hospitals and facilities, increasing existing capacity and acquiring UK-based Cornerstone Healthcare.

The Dh450 million facilities include Dh200 million to refinance existing financing, up to Dh100 million for future expansion and Dh50 million for working capital. A further Dh100 million is available through an accordion facility, subject to approvals.

In Saudi Arabia, Cambridge Health Group recently launched its 150-bed hospital in Al Khobar and completed the refurbishment and expansion of its Jeddah hospital to 200 beds. A further 68-bed expansion is under way in Jeddah, while the group is also planning a 155-bed specialist integrated care hospital in Riyadh.

In the UAE, the group has completed the expansion and refurbishment of Cambridge Hospital Abu Dhabi and is progressing upgrades at Cambridge Hospital Al Ain.

Its UK operations expanded through the acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare, which added 283 specialist care beds across four homes in southern England.

Wael K. Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said the financing would support the group's next phase of expansion after establishing its international presence.

The company also reported revenue growth of 26 per cent to Dh366 million in the first nine months of 2026, before the Cornerstone acquisition. Ebitda rise 50 per cent to Dh103.1 million, while net profit increased 3.7 times compared with the same period last year, Cambridge Health Group expects to maintain double-digit growth in 2027.