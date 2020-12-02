Businesses salute leadership for strategic vision, robust action plans on National Day

Business leaders said the country’s approach to addressing the unprecedented pandemic demonstrates the reliance of the nation.

As the UAE marks its 49th National Day, business leaders from across the country have lauded the nation’s visionary leadership for the strategic guidance and robust action plans that have enabled the country to emerge strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business leaders said the country’s approach to addressing the unprecedented pandemic demonstrates the reliance of the nation and its strong economic model, based on the pillars of business diversification, sustainability and innovation. Business leaders have pledged to work towards the Next 50 to further position the nation as among the best in the world, as the nation will mark the Golden Jubilee of its formation next year.

Dr Dalya Al Muthanna, President and CEO, GE Gulf

This has been a defining year for the nation as it demonstrated its resilience in addressing the pandemic, restoring public confidence and building global reputation for the decisive action and path-breaking work, including the Covid-19 vaccine trials. The year is also highlighted by several accomplishments such as the successful Hope Probe mission, which positions the UAE at the forefront in research and advanced technology.

Eng Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC

On the occasion of the 49th UAE National Day, we extend our gratitude to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and the Members of the Supreme Council. In line of the vision and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has made exceptional achievements, especially in demonstrating its resilience to the pandemic.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group chief executive officer of Enoc

The 49th UAE National Day is a significant occasion to mark, as our nation is gearing up for the next 50 years, following the guidance of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. As we move forward, it is our duty to contribute to reviving the mission of the UAE’s founders, and building a better future for the next generations. The precious lessons of unity and tolerance taught to us by our late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his vision which aspired our nation to become what it is today, define the binding fabric of our society.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance

When we celebrate this important occasion, we evoke the spirit of union that brought together the founding fathers based on their belief that making a bright future for their people starts from uniting efforts and mobilising energies. Hearts gather happily and positively to continue the UAE’s march towards development, and to achieve the people’s aspirations in a country that puts homeland and the citizens on top of its priorities.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development

Nearly five decades since its birth, the UAE has set benchmarking innovations that have made the entire world sit down and watch in awe. From a seed at the formation 49 years ago, it has indeed blossomed into a nation that celebrates advancements beyond imagination.

Dr. Rehab Al Ameri, Secretary General of International Halal Accreditation Forum

Unity has been the hallmark of the UAE’s journey, and as it goes in pursuit of success towards the next 50 years, collaboration and unification—one that IHAF has been greatly advocating for in the halal industry—will persist on serving as its guiding principle.

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI

The UAE has proven its prowess to stay adept in a market that is rapidly changing. It has realised early on the importance of diversifying the nation in order to achieve further success—launching initiatives that bolster its non-oil economy. Such forward-thinking dexterity is the reason the nation has attained indomitable success for the past five decades.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group

I take this opportunity to congratulate the visionary leadership of the UAE on its National Day, and wish the country and its people successes in years to come. The UAE is undoubtedly home to more than 200 nationalities, and the fraternity and oneness that comes with the lifestyle of this great country is unmatched. This is why it has emerged as a cathedral of peace and security, and moreover, a hub for business and economic activity in the region and beyond.

Chandra Dake, CEO, Dake Rechsand

The UAE has displayed extraordinary resilience in the face of the pandemic, while taking monumental steps such as full-ownership laws and the Abraham Accord, aimed at strengthening its position in the new global order. Our congratulations to the leadership on this National Day, and we offer our commitment to support UAEs goals around food & water security. The UAE has come a long way as an example for other countries. Our vision is to see UAE become the Organic Food Bowl for the World in the next 10 years.

Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO, Netix Gloval BV

There is so much to celebrate about the UAE. A land deeply rooted in its culture, yet very tolerant and embraces people from across the globe, with an open mind. A young nation with an ancient identity, that embodies what a united and peaceful world of the future might look like. In what has been a disruptive and chaotic year for the world, the UAE's dynamism, love for innovation and business friendly environment shines like a beacon of hope, showing the way to thrive once again. A very happy UAE National Day to everyone!