Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber during H1

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Asia also topped the list, representing 49.1 per cent of the total

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 4:59 PM

Asia Cup 2025: India on top as Pakistan stumbles with four wickets

'Never wronged anyone': Dubai Ruler's new book reflects on six decades of public service

Dubai: Global Village announces opening date for Season 30

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 58 per cent of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to the city during H1 2025 came from Asia, reflecting Dubai’s growing role as a regional and international investment hub for global corporations.

Europe ranked second among the list of regions, accounting for 16.1 per cent of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber during the six-month period. The Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) represented 12.9 per cent of the total, while Africa and the Americas each accounted for 6.5 per cent .

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Asia also topped the list, representing 49.1 per cent of the total attracted by the chamber during H1 2025. The Middle East and CIS witnessed notable growth, accounting for 22.3 per cent of the SMEs attracted, followed by Africa with 11.6 percent, Europe on 9.8 per cent, and the Americas with 7.1 per cent .

Dubai International Chamber recorded year-on-year growth of 138 per cent in the total number of companies it attracted to Dubai during the first half of the year, including both MNCs and SMEs.