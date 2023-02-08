Business setup firm or Free Zone? Dubai Company registers huge numbers
A&A look to march close towards their annual target of 6,000+ companies by the end of 2023
Leading Dubai consultancy A&A Associate LLC has seen a massive spike in their monthly volume of company setup numbers with more than 300 entities registered even before the completion of the month of January. A whopping 55 companies were registered in one day alone, according to the head of the award-winning company, thus imitating the turnover of 'a free zone' authority.
"The numbers partly are a reflection of our efforts and organic referral marketing for the hard work put in late 2022 as well as the favourable conditions for doing business in the UAE as facilitated by the government," said Robin Philip. He is the founder and group CEO of the company that started as an accounting and audit firm but also offers trademark and legal services to its clients as a one-stop platform.
Winner of the 2022 fastest growing consultancy in the UAE award by the British publication Global Business Outlook among others, A&A Associate has hit the ground running at the first turn of the year. The January figures show a remarkable spike of over 20 per cent compared to the monthly average of a successful 2022.
Of the new entities set up by A&A Associate over the past 31 days, e-commerce companies took the lead share at 27 per cent with trading companies and tech startups both tied at 23 per cent each. Consultancy firms and those involved with logistics, travel and tourism and shop establishments constituted the other significant types of companies in the overall pie.
"The one-day feat of 55 companies also became possible since we hired more business setup specialists on our payroll while expanding our office branches, as well as swelling our staff strength to 150 plus," Philip said.
"Last year, we made efforts to grow our presence in the international market. Some recognition and an influx of Arabic-speaking customers has also helped. Over the period of past 12 months before this January, we helped set up a record 3,000 new companies. A lot of groundwork has gone behind this. Along with our efforts, the upcoming changes in the financial domain such as rules around emiratisation and corporate tax means that there is a growing demand among entrepreneurs and companies to find alignment for their different types of needs. In that aspect, we have assumed the role of a free zone in registering entities in large volumes and in varied sectors," Philip added.
The promotion of SMEs and entrepreneurship is a priority in the UAE's Fifty Economic Plan. A&A has partnered with almost every free zone in the UAE. It has been honoured and rewarded with platinum memberships by free zones such as Sharjah Research & Technology Innovations, Shams, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Meydan Free Zone.
In July last year, A&A Associate capped a Dh5 million turnover in a single month. It handed out over 200 new freezone licenses in 2022 while the world was bouncing back post Covid-19 peaks. It has been awarded the 'Top Performing Channel Partner for the year for 2022' by Sharjah Media Free Zone. In 2021, the Dubai consultancy was honoured for helping set up over 2,500 companies across the UAE.
Visit https://www.aaconsultancy.ae/ if you are someone looking to set up a new business anywhere in the UAE and need help.