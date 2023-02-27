Business Sectors Platform set to boost efficiency, competitiveness

Dubai Chamber of Commerce introduces the platform keeps pace with the changing demands and needs of Business Groups and Councils

Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of Dubai Chambers, addressing a special event held at its headquarters on Monday. He said Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s economy. — Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 6:53 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three Chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the Business Sectors Platform to enhance competitiveness, bring more efficiency and facilitate business community.

The new platform was launched as part of the chamber’s efforts to provide value-added services to Business Groups and Business Councils to enhance the emirate’s reputation as a global business and trade hub.

Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, vice-chairman of Dubai Chambers, said Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in the growth and competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.

“The new services we are providing lay the foundations for more efficiency and impact in the work of Business Groups and Business Councils," Belhoul said at a special event held at its headquarters on Monday.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, senior chamber officials, more than 200 heads and members of Business Groups and Business Councils were also present on the occasion.

The new platform offers an innovative package of quality services designed specifically to meet the needs of Business Groups and Business Councils to enable them to operate effectively and achieve their objectives. It will keep pace with the changing demands and needs of the business community, enhances their competitiveness and ability to achieve their strategic goals, and supports Dubai's digital transformation agenda.

New digital platform

Belhoul pointed out that the new digital platform will positively impact the activities of Business Groups and Business Councils.

"In addition to our efforts to increase the number of these groups and councils, we continue to endeavor to launch initiatives that enhance the ease of doing business as well as improve the business environment in Dubai,” he said.

The platform will allow Business Groups and Business Councils to add their comments and recommendations on the legislation, laws, policies and regulations electronically, thereby enhancing the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors and improving their two-way communications.

The platform features a comprehensive and integrated set of specialised services that are key to Business Groups and Business Councils. The platform will help in saving time and effort and enhance communications between the Chamber and the private sector, thereby reinforcing the chamber's role as a representative of the business community.

Administrative support

A tool to assist with scheduling meetings, coordination between board members of Business Groups and Business Councils and responding to inquiries.

Library of laws, regulations

A library that contains all legislations and regulations relevant for businesses with an option for users to provide feedback on the laws and policies.

E-services for licensing and renewal

An easy experience in electronic licensing and renewal services.

Business Groups, Business Councils Toolkit

A thorough toolkit that includes manuals and guides to provide Business Groups and Business Councils advice on best practices and tools to establish and manage a Business Group or a Business Council effectively.

Dubai Chambers venue booking

Business Groups and Business Councils can book online any of the venues or meeting rooms within the Dubai Chambers premises free of charge.

Cloud-based business solutions

The cloud-based services include 40 enterprise-level online solutions that are designed to streamline CRM, Sales, Membership, Finance, Operations and Marketing amongst other solutions. Business Groups and Business Councils can utilise these services to run and grow their entire operation on the cloud.

Training programmes

Specialised training programmes that are designed to help the Business Groups and Business Councils improve their processes and stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

The programmes cover different topics that are vital to support Business Groups and Business Councils’ efforts such as the Digital Presence Programme. This Programme focuses on establishing the digital presence of the Business Group/ Business Council while the Advocacy Programme sheds light on how they can advocate effectively. Other programmes include topics such as Memberships, Data Analytics and Technology for Business Groups and International Best Practices.

In addition to an in-depth discussion on the Business Sectors Platform, the event also saw the introduction of the new Business Advocacy Sector by Maha Al Gargawi, executive director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers.

The sector advises and supports the private sector by streamlining and expanding their advocacy efforts to focus public-private sector cooperation on creating tangible solutions to driving business and boost economic competitiveness.

Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in Dubai’s business and economic landscape. They ensure representation of all the business sectors and facilitate mutual dialogue between stakeholders and government entities, addressing policy matters and enhancing the competitiveness of their respective sectors.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com