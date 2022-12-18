Business Link partners with AIM Congress for strategic alliance

The SPR currently holds 382 million barrels of crude
Business Link has partnered with AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting), a well-known name in the Abu Dhabi corporate community, to enhance the multi-faceted experience and exposure to cutting-edge technology, as well as highlight extensive potential with high-profile delegates.
This partnership stands to promote both Business Link’s brand and AIM Congress in meetings with foreign delegations and clients in an array of diverse marketing materials in both digital and print.
Hatem Elsafty, CEO of Business Link, said it is a great opportunity for us, as business setup consultants, to be a part of the AIM Congress platform, which facilitates foreign delegates to easily get information about company formation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
"Our team is ready to welcome all foreign delegations to assist them in enquiring about the best jurisdiction for new startups and business expansion,” he said.
In addition to this alliance, AIM will organise conferences, workshops, guest speaking opportunities, and promotional efforts on banners and publications (print and digital), as well as create social media to strengthen the professional relationship further.
“We are glad to have AIM Congress as our Business and Marketing Partner. I feel this is one big leap towards great business opportunities for both parties, assisting foreign delegations to easily open a branch office or new company set up in the UAE or KSA. Looking forward to a great professional experience,” said Faisal Qureshi, chief marketing officer at Business Link.
With this partnership, Business Link looks forward to being a part of the global paradigm shift in the business and investment sectors in the UAE and KSA regions, along with the Annual Investment Meeting Congress.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The SPR currently holds 382 million barrels of crude
Agreement expected to draw in additional $14 billion in financing for the country
Heatwaves and droughts in some regions have also driven up electricity demand and reduced hydropower
Summary of weekly real estate transactions for the week ending 16 December 2022
Hawkish outlook by policymakers means more pains ahead
The airline is preparing to welcome over 1.5 million passengers at Abu Dhabi airport this season
The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates
The move signals a hardening of US efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies