Business Link partners with AIM Congress for strategic alliance

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 3:07 PM

Business Link has partnered with AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting), a well-known name in the Abu Dhabi corporate community, to enhance the multi-faceted experience and exposure to cutting-edge technology, as well as highlight extensive potential with high-profile delegates.

This partnership stands to promote both Business Link’s brand and AIM Congress in meetings with foreign delegations and clients in an array of diverse marketing materials in both digital and print.

Hatem Elsafty, CEO of Business Link, said it is a great opportunity for us, as business setup consultants, to be a part of the AIM Congress platform, which facilitates foreign delegates to easily get information about company formation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"Our team is ready to welcome all foreign delegations to assist them in enquiring about the best jurisdiction for new startups and business expansion,” he said.

In addition to this alliance, AIM will organise conferences, workshops, guest speaking opportunities, and promotional efforts on banners and publications (print and digital), as well as create social media to strengthen the professional relationship further.

“We are glad to have AIM Congress as our Business and Marketing Partner. I feel this is one big leap towards great business opportunities for both parties, assisting foreign delegations to easily open a branch office or new company set up in the UAE or KSA. Looking forward to a great professional experience,” said Faisal Qureshi, chief marketing officer at Business Link.

With this partnership, Business Link looks forward to being a part of the global paradigm shift in the business and investment sectors in the UAE and KSA regions, along with the Annual Investment Meeting Congress.

