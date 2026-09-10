Business leaders gather in Dubai to discuss AI, real estate and the future of work

Leadership, artificial intelligence, real estate and the future of work took centre stage as more than 150 senior business leaders, CXOs, entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts gathered at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, for the second edition of the Business Frontier Leadership Conclave & Awards, presented by WOW Workplaces Certification.

The one-day event brought together business voices from across industries and global markets for keynote sessions, moderated panel discussions and an awards ceremony recognizing more than 50 individuals and organisations for achievements spanning entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, technology, operations and organisational excellence.

The event was attended by Guests of Honour Mohamed Al Banna, Group CEO & Managing Director of LEAD Ventures; Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor in the Office of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; and Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Ukraine to the UAE and Bahrain, who joined the gathering of leaders and felicitated honourees for their leadership, innovation and impact.

The headline panel, ‘Women at the Frontier of Leadership, AI & Innovation,’ brought together senior women leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges created by AI-led transformation and the growing role of women in shaping the next generation of business.

Moderated by Sreyasi Roy, Founder, Verve Humane Capital, the discussion featured Prof. Fatima Zaman, CEO, Serenity UK Care; Misha Sharma Gambhir, Founder, Heartspire Foundation; and Dr. Prithvi Priyadarshini, Gastroenterologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Dubai, and TEDx Speaker.

The second panel, ‘What Keeps Dubai’s Real Estate Market Attractive and What Leadership Will It Need Next?”, examined the factors sustaining Dubai’s appeal and the leadership needed for its next phase of growth. Moderated by Prof. Jeevan D’Mello, CEO, Zenesis Consulting, the discussion featured Kartik Shankar Narayan, Chief Sales Officer, Berkeley Services UAE; Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, Founder & CEO, Source of Fate Properties; and Abhishek Jalan, CEO, Grovy Developers.

The final panel, ‘The Leadership Engine: How People, Culture & Talent Drive Business Growth’, focused on the role of people, culture and talent in driving organizational performance. Moderated by Preethy Suresh, Founder & CEO, Ignition Point Ventures, the discussion featured Dr. Soha Chahine, Managing Director, Forward Training & Consulting; Tiago Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Parisima; and Emma Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, Infinite Consulting.

Alongside the panel discussions, five keynote sessions brought perspectives from leaders across HR, education, healthcare and workplace development. Topics ranged from resilience and navigating disruption to education, technology, human values, workplace transformation and purpose-led leadership.

The awards ceremony recognised more than 50 individuals and organisations for leadership and organizational impact across sectors including business, technology, real estate, healthcare, education, finance, operations and workplace development.

Speaking at the event, Jatin Deepchandani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eventyst Global, said: “The pace of change facing businesses today requires leaders to look beyond traditional models and remain open to new ideas, technologies and ways of working. AI is accelerating that transformation, but technology alone will not define the future of business. People, purpose and the ability to adapt will remain equally important. Dubai provides an ideal environment for these conversations, bringing together diverse perspectives from across markets and industries.”

Following two successful editions, the Business Frontier Leadership Conclave & Awards will continue to bring together senior business voices to examine emerging trends, exchange ideas and recognise individuals and organisations making an impact across industries.