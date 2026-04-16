Business leaders’ briefing: UAE resilience and optimism are unshaken

In a city that rarely pauses, the most meaningful conversations often happen behind closed doors. Now more than ever, solidarity and a sense of community — both among consumers and within the business ecosystem — feel paramount.

On Tuesday, April 14, JBH PR hosted the first in a new series of private forums at Chic Nonna in DIFC.

Bringing together founders, operators, and senior industry voices, the evening was structured as an anonymous, round-table discussion. The aim was simple: to create a space where candour could exist without attribution, and where the realities of the current landscape could be explored without constraint.

Six weeks on from recent regional conflict, the conversation opened on sentiment. Yet rather than hesitation, what emerged was a clear thread of resilience. Across the room, there was a shared belief that Dubai has an exceptional ability to absorb disruption and reassert momentum with speed. Confidence in the city’s trajectory remained strong.

Nowhere was this more evident than in food and beverage. Operators spoke with conviction about the next 18 to 24 months, describing a market that is not merely stabilising, but entering a renewed phase of expansion. Expectations of new openings are rising, alongside a return of high-value regional and international audiences. The tone was grounded rather than speculative — a reflection of confidence in the structural strength of Dubai’s dining ecosystem.

Other sectors presented a more nuanced but constructive outlook. In education and academic tourism, there was a clear acknowledgement that while underlying demand remains, the reliance on international models has become increasingly central to meeting the needs of today’s cohort.

However, while this approach appears sustainable in the short term, questions arose around the longer-term intake pipeline for Dubai’s educational institutions, especially as we approach September — a key time in the educational calendar.

Shipping and professional services echoed a similar balance of caution and confidence, though participants noted that any constraints around the Strait of Hormuz being fully operational continue to pose meaningful and significant challenges to the efficient movement of vital goods across the region.

Beyond sector-specific insights, what stood out most was the tone of the discussion itself. Despite its anonymity, the forum revealed a striking alignment around core themes: resilience, adaptation, and sustained confidence in the city’s direction of travel. There was no performative optimism — instead, a measured recognition that Dubai’s strength lies in its ability to recalibrate quickly while continuing to attract capital, talent, and ambition.

The evening reinforced the importance of creating structured yet informal environments for honest dialogue. In a market defined by pace, stepping back to listen collectively remains a valuable exercise for industry leaders.

This inaugural forum will be followed by a continuing series designed to capture a real-time snapshot across sectors. If the first session is any indication, there is both appetite and necessity for these conversations.

James Henderson is the founder of JBH Public Relations, UAE, and Soho Communications, London.