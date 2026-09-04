Business Bay overtakes Palm Jumeirah as Dubai’s busiest prime property market

Business Bay overtook Palm Jumeirah as Dubai’s busiest prime property address in August, as branded residences attracted luxury buyers to areas beyond the city’s traditional high-end neighborhoods, according to an analysis of Dubai Land Department data by Betterhomes.

Business Bay recorded 14 prime transactions during the month, ahead of Palm Jumeirah with 10 and Downtown Dubai with eight.

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The activity in Business Bay was driven largely by branded residences, including Bugatti Residences and Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co. by Binghatti, as well as Vela Viento by Omniyat.

The figures suggest Dubai’s luxury property map is widening, with design-led and branded developments drawing buyers into neighborhoods that may not previously have competed as directly with established prime destinations such as Palm Jumeirah.

The shift comes despite a broader slowdown in market activity. DLD figures showed total Dubai property transaction volumes declined 37 per cent year-on-year in August, while sales values fell 44 per cent.

However, Betterhomes said the underlying data points to buyers becoming more selective rather than a broad loss of confidence, with active purchasers concentrating on new, branded and landmark developments.

Luxury buyers favor off-plan homes

That selectivity was particularly visible at the upper end of the market.

Ultra-luxury off-plan transactions increased 12 per cent year-on-year in August, while prime resale deals declined 67 per cent, according to Betterhomes' analysis of DLD data.

The consultancy said the divergence suggests high-net-worth buyers are increasingly choosing projects and developers rather than purchasing from the available resale stock.

This follows continued strong interest in Dubai's luxury residential market. Recent market data has shown wealthy buyers increasingly prioritizing privacy, exclusivity, waterfront living, architectural quality and branded residences when choosing homes in the emirate.

Off-plan villas remain in demand

Transactions in the segment increased 15 per cent month-on-month in August, while their value rose 9 per cent compared with July.

The longer-term increase was considerably stronger. Off-plan villa and townhouse transaction volumes were 80 per cent higher than August last year, while sales value jumped 204 per cent.

In contrast, secondary villa and townhouse activity declined 14 per cent in volume and 10 per cent in value from July.

Compared with a year earlier, both transaction volumes and values in the secondary villa segment were down by roughly 60 per cent.

The figures indicate that some buyers are choosing to enter developments earlier in the construction cycle rather than paying a premium for completed properties on the secondary market.

Dubai market moves towards greater selectivity

The August figures come after several years of strong growth in Dubai property.

Other recent market reports have pointed towards a more balanced and selective phase, rather than an across-the-board retreat in demand.

Colliers reported that Dubai's average residential prices eased during the second quarter of 2026 after several years of exceptional growth, while the city's development pipeline remained active.

At the same time, other market data has continued to show demand for homes across different price points.

Bayut recorded a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in rental searches during the summer, with residents considering communities ranging from Jumeirah Village Circle and Damac Hills 2 to Dubai Marina and Dubai Hills Estate.

Dubai developers are also continuing to bring significant numbers of homes to market.

Damac for example, targeting more than 8,800 residential handovers in 2026 after crossing 50,000 completed homes, while awarding more than Dh10 billion in construction contracts during the first half of the year.