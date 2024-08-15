Business aviation movements at Dubai South record 7% increase in H1 2024

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:59 PM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South recorded 8,472 movements in the first six months of 2024, a growth of 7 per cent over the same period in 2023.

The growth in private jet movements this year follows a record of 16,657 movements in 2023, with a forecast for these movements to reach 18,000 by the end of 2024.

“This achievement reflects the growing maturity of the business aviation ecosystem and reinforces Al Maktoum International Airport’s status as the leading airport for international business aviation movements in the Middle East,” a statement said. Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “We are pleased to see continuous growth of business aviation movements year after year, and we anticipate these figures to further grow as a result of the new developments of aircraft hangars and maintenance facilities in Dubai South and the hosting of MEBAA Show, the region’s leading business aviation event, in December 2024. At MBRAH, we will continue with our mandate to position Dubai as the aviation capital of the world, in alignment with the government’s vision.”



MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers and training and education campuses.