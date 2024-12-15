Burtville Developments announces 33% completion of Masdar City project

Burtville Developments has announced the progress on its “VILLE 11” project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The development, which comprises 111 residential units, has reached 33% completion, according to “DARI”, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport’s platform.

The company also confirmed the commencement of construction work on three additional projects in Abu Dhabi: “VILLE 12” in Masdar City, along with Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 and Bab Al Qasr Residence 31, both located in Yas Bay, Yas Island. Site preparation, foundation work, and excavation support are already underway.

Burtville emphasized its commitment to delivering “VILLE 11” on schedule, with units set for completion and handover by Q3 2027. Spanning over 57,000 square feet of land with a built-up area of 212,000 square feet, the project occupies a strategic location at the entrance to Masdar City. VILLE 11 redefines elegant living with 122 parking spaces, including electric vehicle and accessible options, alongside premium amenities such as a large pool, children’s pool, 1,500-square-foot gym, BBQ area, 6,000-square-foot kids’ play area, and a rooftop café with table tennis and an outdoor screen. The fully furnished apartments feature high-quality finishes, Siemens appliances, Roca sanitary fittings, OTIS elevators, built-in wardrobes, noise-reducing glass, central air conditioning, maid’s and laundry rooms, with ground-floor units offering private terraces and separate entrances.

Burtville Developments also hinted at upcoming projects in prime Abu Dhabi locations, aimed at meeting diverse investor needs amid rising demand for real estate in the capital. The company remains focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and globally competitive properties, offering high-quality designs at competitive prices, further solidifying its position in the UAE real estate market.