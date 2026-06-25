Burjeel prices $500m debut sukuk after attracting $1.6b in investor orders

Burjeel Holdings has successfully priced its inaugural $500 million five-year sukuk after attracting strong demand from regional and international investors, with orders reaching $1.6 billion, more than three times the size of the offering.

The Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group said the orderbook was 3.2 times oversubscribed, allowing it to tighten pricing from initial guidance. The sukuk was priced with a 7 per cent profit rate and a yield of 7.125 per cent, representing the lowest five-year yield achieved by a GCC-based private non-investment-grade corporate issuer since 2020.

The transaction marks the first sukuk issuance by a healthcare provider in the Middle East and North Africa since 2018 and the first UAE corporate debt offering since recent regional developments, highlighting continued investor confidence in UAE and GCC issuers.

International investors accounted for 61 per cent of the final allocation, including investors from the United Kingdom (34 per cent), US offshore accounts (24 per cent) and other international markets (3 per cent). Investors from the GCC accounted for the remaining 39 per cent.

The sukuk was assigned a BB+ rating by S&P Global Ratings and Ba2 by Moody’s Ratings.

Burjeel said proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing debt and support the group’s strategic priorities, strengthening its capital structure and providing greater financial flexibility.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said the strong investor demand reflects confidence in the company’s strategy, financial fundamentals and long-term growth prospects. “The strong demand for our inaugural sukuk reflects investor recognition of our strategy, credit fundamentals and ability to deliver sustainable growth,” he said.

“With the majority of demand coming from international investors, this landmark transaction demonstrates the global appeal of Burjeel’s credit story, broadens our access to international capital markets and contributes to positive momentum in the UAE and regional debt capital markets.”

The financing would support Burjeel’s continued investment in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare innovation.

The sukuk is expected to be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange on July 1, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings operates 89 healthcare assets across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 41 medical centres, two physiotherapy centres, 15 pharmacies and 11 other healthcare facilities.