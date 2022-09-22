Burjeel Holdings seeks local investors for IPO

The VARA MVP Licence also grants FTX permission to act as a Clearing House, operate an NFT Marketplace, and provide Custodial Services.
Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings is seeking local investors for its planned initial public offering, two sources said, scrapping plans to seek foreign investors after Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) took a 15 per cent stake this week.
Egypt-listed EFG-Hermes and JPMorgan are no longer involved in the deal, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
The transaction was expected to be authorised for marketing to US investors, but the company will instead focus on its domestic market.
Burjeel, which has a network of 39 hospitals and clinics across the Middle East and India, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Thursday. JPMorgan also declined to comment, while EFG-Hermes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
IHC said on Monday in a regulatory disclosure that its acquisition of a stake in Burjeel would help diversify its healthcare investments both locally and regionally.
The company had previously planned to go public with a listing in London, but in 2019 was forced to reconsider because of uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union. — Reuters
The Company’s profitability in the first half of 2022 was driven by elevated hydrocarbon prices.
By joining EV100, WayCool will transition its last-mile delivery fleet to electric by 2030.
Powered by Ada Lovelace Architecture and DLSS 3; Third-Gen RTX up to 4x Faster Than NVIDIA Ampere Architecture GPUs.
US Federal Reserve is currenty jacking up rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s, magnifying borrowing costs for the average person
Traders are more focused on what is going on with the dollar index, says chief market analyst
The event was sponsored by Galadari Brothers; Redington and Magnati were Strategic partners; Kalandoor was Networking sponsor; Crypto Oasis was Ecosystem Partner; and was supported Dubai Blockchain Center.
Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solutions industry, recently launched Magnati-MetaV, the region’s first metaverse marketplace that enables users to experience e-commerce in a new and immersive way.