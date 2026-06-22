Burjeel Holdings receives top ratings as it establishes $1.5 billion sukuk programme

Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, on Monday announced that it has received first-time corporate credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Ratings, alongside the establishment of a $1.5 billion Senior Unsecured Sukuk Programme.

The sukuk programme has been established through Burjeel Sukuk Limited, a special purpose vehicle established for this purpose, and is admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market. It provides Burjeel Holdings with a flexible Shariah-compliant platform to access debt capital markets, supporting the Group’s strategy to diversify funding sources, strengthen its long-term capital structure and pursue strategic investments in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare innovation.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Burjeel Holdings a ‘BB+’ issuer credit rating with a Stable outlook. The rating reflects Burjeel’s strong position as one of the largest healthcare services providers in the UAE, the defensive nature of the healthcare sector, the Group’s disciplined financial policy, and expectations that leverage will remain consistent with the rating level while Ebitda margins recover, supported by the ramp-up of growth assets and increasing patient yield.

Moody’s Ratings has assigned Burjeel Holdings a Ba2 corporate family rating with a stable outlook. The rating reflects Burjeel’s strong market position in Abu Dhabi, its expanding presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, good profitability across the Burjeel Hospital brand, the growing contribution from its complex care and super-specialty division, as well as solid credit metrics and an improving liquidity profile.

Burjeel Holdings continues to benefit from favourable long-term healthcare fundamentals in the UAE and the wider GCC, including demographic growth, mandatory health insurance coverage, increasing demand for specialised care, and the region’s continued development as a medical tourism hub. The Group’s integrated network, multi-brand model, and focus on advanced clinical capabilities position it to serve a broad patient base across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Receiving first-time ratings from two of the world’s leading credit rating agencies is an important milestone for Burjeel Holdings. The establishment of our sukuk programme further enhances our financial flexibility and supports our strategy to diversify funding sources while maintaining prudent leverage and strong liquidity.”

In connection with the Sukuk Programme, Burjeel Holdings has initiated a series of fixed income investor meetings with regional and international investors in relation to a potential inaugural Regulation S $benchmark 5-year senior unsecured Sukuk offering. Any such offering, if undertaken, would be subject to market conditions, applicable regulatory requirements and the publication of the relevant offering documents.