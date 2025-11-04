Burjeel Holdings posts record Q3 revenue, net profit jumps 27.5%

Burjeel Holdings, one of the Middle East’s leading super-specialty healthcare providers, reported a record-breaking third quarter for 2025, with revenue climbing to Dh1.42 billion and net profit surging 27.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh175 million.

The Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group attributed the strong performance to rising patient volumes, a richer case mix, and operational efficiencies across its expanding network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. EBITDA for the quarter rose 17.1 per cent to Dh320 million, with margins improving to 22.5 per cent, reflecting disciplined cost control and increased demand for complex care services.

CEO John Sunil hailed the results as a testament to Burjeel’s strategic investments and growing reputation in high-acuity care. “Our network’s strength and market positioning have enabled us to deliver clinical excellence and robust financial momentum,” he said. “We are now firmly established as the region’s foremost destination for advanced specialties including oncology, organ transplantation, and precision medicine.”

The group’s patient footfall reached 5.1 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 7.3 per cent year-on-year. Inpatient volumes rose 8.4 per cent in Q3, driven by strong demand in oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. Burjeel performed over 67,000 surgeries in the nine-month period, a 10.3 per cent increase, with bed occupancy averaging 67 per cent.

Outpatient visits also grew, rising 4.5 per cent in Q3 and 7.2 per cent year-to-date, supported by new day care and physiotherapy centers. The ramp-up of facilities such as Burjeel Medical City, Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, and LLH Hospital Musaffah contributed significantly to this growth.

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the group’s flagship tertiary care hub, posted standout results with Q3 EBITDA soaring 46.8 per cent and margins hitting an all-time high of 22 per cent. BMC’s revenue rose 10.9 per cent in the first nine months, fueled by rising oncology volumes and expanded specialty services.

The group also marked several medical milestones during the quarter, including the UAE’s youngest-ever liver transplant and the GCC’s first Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump procedure. These achievements underscore Burjeel’s growing leadership in complex and precision care.

Despite a temporary restriction on certain insurance plans at Burjeel-branded facilities, the group maintained momentum through increased inflows from premium insurers and self-paying patients. This shift, combined with a rise in complex procedures, helped offset volume moderation in the basic segment.

Burjeel’s medical centers segment also showed strong growth, with revenue up 15.8 per cent in Q3, reflecting the ramp-up of over 40 new facilities across the UAE and KSA. The group’s balance sheet remains solid, with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9x, and recent strategic investments—including the Dh186 million acquisition of a Dubai hospital building—expected to enhance long-term asset value.

Looking ahead, Burjeel plans to continue expanding its footprint and capabilities, supported by favorable market dynamics and a robust pipeline of projects. “Our exceptional teams remain the driving force behind our success,” Sunil added, “ensuring every patient receives world-class care.”