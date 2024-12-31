Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s physiotherapy centre

The Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, founded in 2017, is known for its advanced treatments, expert team, and exceptional patient care. — Supplied photo

Burjeel Holdings PLC, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the Mena region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in the Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, a premier healthcare facility in Makkah, through its subsidiary, Burjeel KSA.

With a total investment value of 6.5 million Saudi riyals, this acquisition aligns with Burjeel’s strategy to broaden its footprint in Saudi Arabia and enhance its capabilities to deliver physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Strategically located in Makkah, the centre is positioned to cater to the needs of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, with hotel physiotherapy offerings designed to support the needs of both tourists and pilgrims.

The Specialist Physiotherapy Centre, founded in 2017, is known for its advanced treatments, expert team, and exceptional patient care. Over the past two years, it has demonstrated strong growth, achieving a 2.1x increase in revenue to 3.8 million Saudi riyals from 2021 to 2023, reflecting strong patient demand and operational efficiency.

The centre specialises in sports injuries, paediatric care, and post-surgical rehabilitation. The centre features state-of-the-art facilities, including high-intensity electromagnetic therapy, cryotherapy, laser treatments, and a standalone gym, yoga studio, and educational centre.

The centre presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen Burjeel’s brand presence in this key market, as Makkah attracts millions of pilgrims annually. The centre has formed strategic partnerships with organisations such as the Makkah Islamic Authority, the Saudi Federation for Soccer, and the National Guard. It is actively involved in partnerships with sports academies, medical organisations, and local charities to promote health and wellness. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to enhancing access to world-class healthcare services across Saudi Arabia. Recognising Makkah’s status as a primary destination for pilgrims, integrating the Specialist Physiotherapy Centre into our network not only enhances our offerings in physiotherapy and rehabilitation but also supports our broader vision to serve both local and international patients and support KSA’s medical tourism ambitions. We look forward to enhancing the centre’s capabilities and introducing new services as part of our ongoing efforts to provide innovative and comprehensive care to our patients.” This facility will be integrated into Burjeel’s PhysioTherabia network, the fastest-growing and largest physiotherapy and wellness network in the kingdom. In the coming months, the focus will be on expanding the centre’s services and building on existing partnerships. The Group plans to activate new programs, including pediatric and neuro rehabilitation services, and introduce advanced technologies such as a cryo chamber and the David System for physiotherapy. The integration of these services will further establish the center as a premier destination for rehabilitation in the Kingdom.

The acquisition also aligns with the Group’s broader objective to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting the healthcare sector’s growth and enhancing its global competitiveness.