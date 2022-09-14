Building strong digital economy through skills and technology: Omar Al Olama

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the fund’s executive board members were “very positive” about the proposed “food shock window” when they met informally on Monday
The UAE Digital Economy Council recently held a meeting headed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, to achieve digital economy goals and Strategic indicators, lead the process of implementing projects in the government agencies, enhance the growth of the digital economy and shape the UAE’s digital future.
Al Olama affirmed that the UAE, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is seeking to achieve a strong digital economy.
That will happen by merging the distinguished talents with the latest technology to increase the verity in the economy field and build a flourished economy based on future technology.
“We are here anticipating a new phase of adopting technology to sustain economic growth,” he said.
He added that the digital economy, as a significant pillar in our plans and national strategies, is a new gateway for opportunities based on knowledge and innovation to achieve unprecedented growth in all areas related to the digital economy. It is also a pillar to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and increase the digital economy’s contribution to the GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent by 2030.
Al Olama stressed that UAE Digital Economy Council aspires to follow up on developing the digital sector’s contribution to the non-oil GDP. The council will also follow up on the utilisationof digital transactions and the UAE’s classification in the global indicators in the digital economy field by establishing 40 strategic initiatives related to the digital economy.
UAE Digital Economy Council was formed by a decision of the UAE Cabinet headed by Omar Sultan Al Olama.
Members of the council included a number of government leaders at the level of federal and local government sectors and entities related to the digital economy: Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of Financial Infrastructure and Digitisation Department in CBUAE, Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority, Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Economic Affairs at ADDED, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.
The meeting was held physically in the Emirates Towers to discuss mechanisms to achieve the goals of increasing the digital economy’s contribution to the non-oil GDP within ten years.
By developing capabilities and attracting the best-distinguished talents in the field of Technology, enabling digital infrastructure, the council will contribute to making the digital economy in the UAE the most prosperous among the ranks of the digitally advanced countries.
