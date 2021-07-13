British steel fabrication firm invests Dh20m at Saif Zone

Advanced Armour Engineering to rent an additional 19,500 sq.ft of land.

Advanced Armour Engineering (AAE), a British owned and managed steel fabrication company based in the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has announced new expansion plans with investment exceeding Dh20 million.

The company, which specialises in precision mechanical welding, precision cut and cold formed components, said it rented an additional land covering 19,500 sq. ft, taking its total area to 67,500 sq. ft.

The lease agreement has been signed recently at the free zone’s headquarters by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, and Simon Hurst, General Manager of Advanced Armour Engineering in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Under the agreement, the British company, which has been operating in the free zone since 2016, will expand its factory and build modern facilities to enhance its production capacity and meet the growing demand for its products in the local and regional markets.

From prototype design to series production and final delivery, AAE provides its expertise to assist its clients during the development of complex projects involving specialized materials using special grade steels such as High Strength and Armour plate.

AAE’s move is the latest in a series of expansion plans announced by SAIF Zone-based companies, which reflects the free zone’s role and contribution to achieving the objectives of “Operation 300bn”, a national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

SAIF Zone stressed its keenness to provide unique advantages that attract major industrial investments, serve investors’ operational plans and provide all keys of success. This highlights Sharjah’s position as one of the most important global destinations for innovative industries and a gateway for industrial supply to the Middle East.

Al Mazrouei said: “We, at SAIF Zone, are very keen to support the UAE and Sharjah’s efforts to take the local industrial sector to new heights of growth and development. Sharjah has become one of the largest industrial hubs in the region, and become a favoured industrial destination that keeps pace with global changes and relies on innovation and excellence in various fields.”

The AAE made its mind to expand in the free zone following the growing demand for the services we provide in the defense and industry sectors, including steel processing of laser cutting, bending, welding and painting of blast and ballistic steel components for armoured vehicle manufacturers, adding that the company has developed skills and established a multitude of export clients in over 30 countries in 6 continents for its services.

Hurst said: “AAE’s expansion decision has been taken following the resounding success that we achieved in Sharjah after we based our Mena operations in SAIF Zone. In addition to its unique privileges, services and advantages, SAIF Zone provides state-of-the-art infrastructure, multiple sized warehouses, lands, offices, storage services, transportation management, manufacturing facilities and other integrated facilities that all were the reason behind our success and above all, Sharjah enjoys a strategic location between East and West.” — business@khaleejtimes.com