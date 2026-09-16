British Airways plans to resume Dubai flights in November 2026, Abu Dhabi in winter 2027-28

British Airways will resume flights to Dubai from November 3, while services to Abu Dhabi will remain suspended until the winter 2027-2028 season, as the carrier continues to adjust its Middle East schedule amid the ongoing regional situation, the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The UK’s national airline said the changes were made “to provide greater clarity” for customers, adding that it is keeping the situation under constant review and remains in direct contact with those affected to offer a range of options.

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According to British Airways, flights to Dubai will initially operate once daily during the winter season upon resumption, before increasing to double daily services during the summer season.

Abu Dhabi flights, however, will not restart until the winter 2027-2028 seasos.

The British flag carrier suspended UAE and Gulf flights after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28, 2026. It has been consistently suspending flight resumption due to the regional situation.

British Airways said that since the disruption began, it has helped thousands of customers return home, operated relief flights, and added extra capacity on key long-haul routes.

The carrier added that it would continue to assess conditions and introduce further flying where possible, as it works to restore full connectivity to the UAE.