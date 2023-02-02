Breakbulk Middle East unites industry leaders to identify opportunities for growth

Over 4,000 attendees, more than 125 exhibitors, and 2,100+ companies are expected to take part in the event

Breakbulk Middle East (BBME) will provide an ideal platform for companies and authorities from across the region to engage in dialogue and devise innovative solutions to aid progress, according to its organisers.

The two-day event will encourage collaboration and foster high-value deals, as attendees will have the opportunity to network with leaders who have decision-making ability and purchasing power. DP World will once again serve as the host port of the event for the fourth consecutive year.

The leading breakbulk and project cargo event in the region, which is scheduled to take place on February 13-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will offer networking opportunities with potential business partners, service providers, and project owners, both locally and internationally. Over 4,000 attendees, more than 125 exhibitors, and 2,100+ companies are expected to take part in the event.

“When we look back at what the world has been through in the past three years, it is safe to say that we as an industry and as a nation have done tremendously well to survive and grow despite the challenges,” Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said at the press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

“While ports across the globe suffered from congestion, our ports showcased their excellent capabilities by handling huge amounts of cargo to keep trade through the country and the region flowing. This enabled the industry in the UAE to generate over Dh90 billion, a value that none of us could have imagined considering the difficulties that surrounded us,” he said.

Notable industry leaders from the Ministry, DP World, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, DSV Solutions Abu Dhabi, and other esteemed organisations in the UAE also gathered to reaffirm BBME’s commitment to facilitate the expansion of the industry in new markets, and catalyse the progress of the sector across the globe.

Representing DP World UAE, Shahab Al Jassmi, vice-president – Ports & Terminals, emphasised on the effective steps taken by DP World in order to enhance their breakbulk cargo handling capabilities during the press conference.

On behalf of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Julian Skyrme, director Ports Commercial, Ports Cluster, discussed the facilities developed by the group for the breakbulk and project cargo sector.

Hessa Al Malek said the unity and collaboration amongst the 27,000+ companies in the nation played a huge role in this unprecedented success.

“Over the years, BBME has played that crucial role of uniting the sector despite the diversity that exists within it, making it a vital contributor to the success the industry has achieved despite the crisis. We are confident that the 2023 edition of BBME will continue helping us in realising our aspirations for the breakbulk and project cargo sector in the UAE,” he said.

BBME 2022’s power-packed line-up of speakers comprises renowned individuals representing some of the biggest transport and logistics organisations in the region. The conference programme will help attendees identify and analyse opportunities for growth in new markets, and understand the right way forward from industry experts.

“Our partnership with BBME is not only for the purpose of connecting with like-minded people in the sector and discover new opportunities, but also to understand changing trends in the supply chain from industry experts, and accordingly, innovate and transform the way we do business,” Mohammad Jaber, COO, DSV Abu Dhabi, MD Air & Sea, said.

“We believe BBME provides us that ideal platform to learn from organisations offering diverse solutions, potentially addressing loop holes that were left out in the past, and collectively strengthening the global trade and logistics industry. It is necessary that we partner with such firms in order to progress in our line of work,” he said.

Ben Blamire, event director of Breakbulk Middle East, said: “We are very excited to once again bring the region’s breakbulk and project cargo sector under one roof; and facilitate valuable discussions, interactions, and business deals amongst the participants of our 2023 edition. With over 4,000 attendees, more than 125 exhibitors, and 2,100+ companies expected to take part in the event, we are really looking forward to the kind of impact BBME 2023 will have on the sector’s progress in the Mena region.”

