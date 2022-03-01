Brazil, UAE to strengthen agribusiness at ‘Brazil-UAE Agri Talks’

The UAE is third main Arab destination for Brazilian exports in the agribusiness sector.

In line with international initiatives that promote innovative and sustainable agricultural practices to achieve sustainability and food security, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) hosted the ‘Brazil-UAE Agri Talks,’ in association with the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

The high-level event brought attention to the potential of the Brazilian agribusiness sector and UAE’s holistic approach to food security during the forum, which was held recently at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai. The event also provided a platform for the participants to network and engage with business leaders from Brazil’s agribusiness sector, such as representatives from EMBRAPA, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation.

The ceremony was attended by Mauro Mendes, the Governor of Mato Grosso, Júlio Busato, President of the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (ABRAPA), and Joaquim Leite, the Minister of the Environment of Brazil, who participated by videoconference. Agri Talks also saw the launch of the Floresta+, a programme initiated for the cotton sector.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC, said: "The global food production is undergoing immense transformation, and innovative solutions are high on demand in the agritech sector. Brazil is a key player in global agribusiness with high-quality products, and UAE, with its advanced hub for tech-based food and agricultural products and business incubator such as Food Tech Valley in Dubai and state of the art solutions, has the potential to transform the food industry. With the presence of entities such as EMBRAPA which is recognized throughout the world and showcasing Brazil’s expertise in terms of technology and sustainability, the event has timely delivered unique opportunities for both regions and enabled various stakeholders to explore new prospects."

Chohfi added: "The high-level discussions during the event also underlines the significance of joint ventures for the development of the agricultural sector in both countries. Moreover, it is also important to emphasise the need for innovative solutions to attain sustainability in the food industry. As an organisation, committed to addressing challenges faced in ensuring food and water security, we believe the ‘Brazil-UAE Agri Talks’ contributed greatly towards insightful discussions on food security."

The discussions also shed light on Brazil's agribusiness sector, which marked $1.4 billion in exports to the UAE in 2021.$694.5 million from poultry meat, $255 million from sugar, $155.1 million from frozen meat of bovine animals and $17.96 million from coffee are the amounts of revenue generated from product export in the agribusiness in 2021. UAE was the 3rd main Arab destination for Brazilian exports in the agribusiness sector.

The talk also marked the presence of top officials from Brazil and the UAE and featured insightful discussions led by industry experts on key topics such as the UAE and Brazil government policies to support a sustainable future, projects and initiatives for sustainable development in the agricultural sector, innovation driven productivity, and profitability in agriculture projects and financing the agribusiness sector.

The event also showcased the UAE's initiatives towards ensuring food security and attaining sustainability in the food industry. In line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051, the UAE now follows a holistic approach to ensure food security and has created a platform for organisations globally to showcase innovative agricultural solutions, vital to address the critical water-food-energy nexus.

As a global leader in ensuring food security, the UAE has also established Emirates Food Security Council to strengthen the national efforts to enhance food security and meet the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, such as excelling in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. — Wam